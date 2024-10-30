Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Diwali Holiday Announced In Uttar Pradesh Till November 1, Check Here

This decision extends the Diwali break for government employees, providing a four-day weekend as November 2 and 3 fall on Saturday and Sunday.

Diwali Holiday Announced In Uttar Pradesh Till November 1, Check Here

In a festive move, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced an additional holiday for Uttar Pradesh state employees on November 1, adding to the pre-existing holiday on October 31. This decision extends the Diwali break for government employees, providing a four-day weekend as November 2 and 3 fall on Saturday and Sunday.

Schools and Offices to Remain Closed

With this added holiday, government offices and schools across Uttar Pradesh will close on November 1, allowing employees and students ample time to partake in Diwali celebrations, which begin on October 31 and continue into November 1. The extended break is expected to enable families to celebrate the festival together without workday interruptions.

Following Uttar Pradesh’s decision, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has also designated November 1 as a holiday, granting its state employees a four-day festive break. This synchronized break reflects a regional trend in granting extended holidays for Diwali, enhancing the festival’s spirit and promoting family gatherings during the holiday season.

