Diwali Innovation Sparks Interest: Viral Video Shows Alexa Lighting Fireworks On Voice Command

With over 15 million views, the video has garnered a flood of reactions, with users both amused and amazed by the inventive idea. (Read more below)

As Diwali approaches, a viral video showcasing a creative twist on fireworks lighting has captivated audiences across social media. The video, shared on Instagram, features a man lighting a small rocket with a voice command directed at Amazon’s Alexa. Upon hearing the command, “Alexa, launch the rocket,” the voice assistant responds, “Yes, Boss, launching the rocket,” and the firework shoots up from a steel bottle in response.

With over 15 million views, the video has garnered a flood of reactions, with users both amused and amazed by the inventive idea. The caption “Launching the rocket with Alexa” highlights the novelty, and the video has caught the attention of tech giants and users alike. Amazon Alexa India humorously responded, saying, “Taking ‘hands-free’ Diwali literally,” while Swiggy Instamart chimed in, “AI has gone too far (literally).” Another user aptly summed up the surprise, commenting, “Alexa rocked, human shocked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mani’s Projects Lab (@manisprojectslab)

Several viewers requested a step-by-step breakdown of the project, prompting one user to share his own experience from last year’s Diwali. He explained that he used an Arduino module to accept voice commands, which then triggered a relay module. This relay, powered by electromagnetism, acts as a digital switch linked to nichrome wires that heat up to ignite the rocket.

The original Instagram handle that posted the video also shared behind-the-scenes clips, revealing how Alexa was reprogrammed to function as a launcher for fireworks and other firecrackers. According to the setup, Alexa’s command generates heat using an electromagnetic field, which then creates a flame to light the fireworks. A YouTube tutorial providing further details and theory of the setup was also shared, giving DIY enthusiasts a glimpse into the mechanics behind the innovation.

The ingenuity behind the project has left many impressed, with users praising the creator for leveraging “AI in the best way possible” to add a tech-savvy touch to Diwali traditions. This innovative experiment has sparked a trend, inviting viewers to explore similar hands-free firework setups in a safe, controlled environment.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?