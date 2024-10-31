Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

The tech giant has unveiled a QR code-themed rangoli design, inviting people to send their “shagun” money through the colorful patterns. (Read more below)

This Diwali, Google India is captivating the online community with a unique and innovative approach to traditional festivities. The tech giant has unveiled a QR code-themed rangoli design, inviting people to send their “shagun” money through the colorful patterns. The initiative is generating buzz on social media, blending technology with age-old customs to enhance the festive spirit.

A video shared on Google India’s official Instagram account highlights this creative concept, featuring a beautifully designed rangoli placed at the entrance of a home. The rangoli includes a message for visitors: “Send Shagun To Enter.” In the video, a guest, dressed in traditional attire, scans the QR code, which facilitates a payment of ₹500 via Google Pay. Following the transaction, the guest is warmly welcomed inside the home. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Masti rukni nahi chahiye #KeepTraditionsAlive,” emphasizing the importance of celebrating traditions with a modern twist.

WATCH IT HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

The innovative QR code rangoli has quickly gained traction on social media, attracting significant attention from users who are both impressed and entertained by the concept. Many have taken to the comments section to express their enthusiasm. One user remarked, “I’m going to send this to my sister to make this exact rangoli,” while another stated, “Creative idea. This is the future, though.”

Comments praising Google’s creativity flooded in, with one user stating, “Google’s thinking is different; there is no one like Google and there will never be anyone like it.” Another user chimed in with, “Good Idea!! Going to make this rangoli for sure!! THANK YOU GOOGLE.” However, not all comments were without curiosity, as some users scanned the QR code from the rangoli design and inquired about the recipient of the funds.

One curious user asked, “Yeh batao, yeh rangoli ghar pe kaise banaun?” (How do I make the rangoli?), to which Google humorously replied, “Yeh bhi Google karlo” (Google this too). This interaction showcases Google’s playful engagement with its audience, enhancing the festive experience further.

The video, posted just a day ago, has gone viral, perfectly encapsulating the tech giant’s festive spirit and willingness to merge tradition with technology. In addition to the rangoli video, Google India has rolled out other Diwali-themed content, each presenting its own creative twist. One notable feature allows users to experience the magic of Diwali virtually through interactive elements such as oil lamps, rangoli designs, and sweets.

Users can simply type “Diwali,” “Rangoli,” or “Diwali Sweets” into the search engine, which generates pop-up results that allow them to explore twinkling diyas, beautiful rangoli designs, and traditional Indian sweets. Google’s tagline, “Dekho Dekho, Diwali aa gayi… even on Search,” highlights the company’s effort to bring the joy of the festival directly to users’ screens.

As the celebration of Diwali continues, Google India’s inventive approach is not only modernizing the way people celebrate but also reinforcing the enduring nature of traditions in a digital age.

