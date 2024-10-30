Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Unleashes Infected Mode And Classic Nuketown Just In Time For Halloween

As excitement builds around the launch of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6, players can now dive into Multiplayer chaos with the addition of the beloved 1950s Nuketown map and the popular Infected game mode.

As excitement builds around the launch of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6, players can now dive into Multiplayer chaos with the addition of the beloved 1950s Nuketown map and the popular Infected game mode. These updates set the stage for Season 01 and beyond.

Multiplayer Mayhem Begins with Infected

The Infected game mode makes its debut in Black Ops 6 just in time for Halloween! Thanks to the new Omnimovement system, this classic mode has received a fresh twist. “Cheat death—or add to the undead ranks—with the most fluid movement mechanics to date,” promises the game.

In Infected, one player starts as the infected, tasked with eliminating the remaining survivors. Each time a player is taken out, they join the ranks of the undead, intensifying the challenge for those who remain.

Classic Nuketown Returns on November 1

Mark your calendars—November 1 is the day the original Nuketown makes its triumphant return. This remastered version of the iconic map stays true to its roots while boasting significant graphical enhancements. Designed by veteran Treyarch map creator Adam Hoggatt, the updated Nuketown retains its classic 1950s aesthetics, featuring a bright desert landscape and nostalgic details.

Hoggatt shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The original Nuketown has always been my favorite… many of our current players have never experienced the original, so they get to feel the Nuketown magic for the first time.” He expressed excitement for long-time fans as well, saying, “I can’t wait for players to experience the original Nuketown exactly as they remember it!”

A Closer Look at the Nuketown Map

In this remastered version, the gameplay focuses on the bus and container truck areas, with various vantage points available inside the homes. Players will find themselves navigating a cul-de-sac inhabited by quirky plastic figures, providing both a unique visual and strategic element.

For those who can’t get enough of Nuketown, the Multiplayer launch includes the Strike map Warhead, set near the iconic testing site. This map showcases a landscape reclaimed by desert sands, complete with scattered debris and remnants of the original site.

What’s Next: Area 99 Resurgence

The excitement doesn’t stop there! As part of the upcoming Season 01, players can look forward to exploring the new Area 99 Resurgence map in the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone™ update. Set in the Nevada desert, this top-secret government site offers an engaging backdrop, featuring elements tied to the iconic Nuketown lore.

Mark Your Calendars: Season 01 Launches November 14

Prepare for a massive content drop when Season 01 arrives on November 14! This update will introduce a wealth of free content, including new Multiplayer maps, modes, a chilling Zombies map, and enhanced features for both Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Support Veterans with C.O.D.E. Endeavour

In a noble initiative, Activision is encouraging players to support military veterans through the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Endeavour: Tracer Pack. This pack, inspired by real-life U.K. Special Forces veterans, includes exclusive in-game items, with 100% of net proceeds going to veteran support efforts.

Limited Edition Apparel Collection Available

In conjunction with the Tracer Pack, ThruDark has launched a limited edition apparel line inspired by the experiences of Special Forces veterans. Each purchase comes with a code for the Tracer Pack, ensuring that supporters can contribute while sporting stylish gear.

ALSO READ: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game