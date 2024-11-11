EAM Jaishankar Describes PM Modi As ‘Demanding Boss’

During an interaction at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group‘s Scholarships Programme in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was posed with the question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s leadership style. “A demanding boss,” Jaishankar said, adding that they needed to be “fully prepared” for daily appraisal sessions.

I would say he is honestly a demanding boss,” explained Jaishankar. “I say that because he prepares. If you are discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you are talking about to make your argument or case.“. You have to stand your ground, and you have to have the data, Jaishankar observed.

Operational Freedom , No Micromanaging

The Minister added that while PM Modi expects high standards, he does not micromanage his ministers. Rather, he gives them operational freedom to execute decisions. Jaishankar recalled how PM Modi had handled the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion, which showed absolute trust in his team for taking the required actions.

I enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes, use the Air Force, use civil aviation, talk to people, tell me what I have to do, if I have to make a phone call, I will do, if you have to send ministers out there to do so,” Jaishankar explained.

Diplomatic Skills of PM Modi: Creating Global Relations

Jaishankar also lauded the natural ability of PM Modi to gel with the leaders of the world, which becomes a significant factor in enhancing the diplomatic relations of India. He referred to growing India-US relations as the best example of this diplomatic victory.

“The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took. The prime minister has actually built rapport across multiple presidents. When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there’s something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships. So, that’s helped hugely,” Jaishankar said.

A Question About India’s Relationship with Australia

Jaishankar also recalled another important conversation he held in 2014 with PM Modi relating to the very underdeveloped relationship India has with Australia. The Prime Minister asked him why the ties between the two countries had stagnated, despite having all cultural and historical factors to develop a tie. Jaishankar says, “He asked me, ‘Explain to me why hasn’t our relationship with Australia developed? It has everything going for it. There is a language, shared culture, and tradition, and yet somehow, something is not happening.’

This candid insight into PM Modi’s leadership style comes out in a mixture of high expectations, hands-off approach to management, and very deep insight into international diplomacy.

