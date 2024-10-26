Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
ED Launches Probe Into ‘Black Marketing’ For Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay Concerts Ticket Sales

ED conducted raids at 13 locations across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

ED Launches Probe Into ‘Black Marketing’ For Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay Concerts Ticket Sales

As 2024 unfolds, the excitement for concert tickets has surged, particularly for high-profile events featuring artists like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh. However, what began as anticipation quickly turned into disappointment for many fans as tickets sold out in mere seconds, prompting scrutiny into the ticket sales process. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the ticket sales for these much-anticipated concerts.

High Demand and Quick Sell-Outs

The frenzy for concert tickets was palpable when Diljit Dosanjh’s concert tickets went on sale, creating a wave of enthusiasm among fans. Yet, many were left disheartened as they struggled to secure their tickets amidst a rapid sell-out. Following this, the announcement of Coldplay’s concert raised hopes once again, but a similar pattern emerged, leaving countless fans frustrated and seeking alternatives to purchasing tickets.

In light of these issues, the ED has initiated a money laundering investigation, focusing on the suspected “black marketing” of concert tickets. On Friday, the agency conducted raids at 13 locations across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh. The investigation has uncovered what the ED describes as “irregularities” in the ticket sales process.

According to reports from the Economic Times, the ED has identified multiple individuals involved in facilitating the sale of both legitimate and fake tickets through various social media platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. This practice has raised alarms about the potential exploitation of fans eager to attend these concerts.

Incriminating Evidence Found

During the raids, the ED seized several items deemed incriminating, including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards. These materials are believed to be integral to the operation of the ticket sales “scam.” The findings have prompted further investigation into how these individuals were able to manipulate the ticketing system and exploit high demand for profit.

Filed under

black marketing Coldplay Concert diljit dosanjh concert ED raids
