Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother's Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation

In a world where education often remains out of reach for underprivileged children, the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) has emerged as a powerful beacon of hope and transformation. Founded in 2018 by philanthropist Nalla Suresh Reddy, the foundation draws inspiration from Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, the pioneering biomedical scientist and mother of US Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation

September 15, 2025 19:38:52 IST

In a world where education often remains out of reach for underprivileged children, the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) has emerged as a powerful beacon of hope and transformation. Founded in 2018 by philanthropist Nalla Suresh Reddy, the foundation draws inspiration from Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, the pioneering biomedical scientist and mother of US Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dr. Gopalan’s legacy of intellect, compassion, and courage continues to inspire SGEF’s mission—transforming neglected schools into vibrant centers of learning. “She fought with ideas, compassion, and education,” recalls Reddy, stressing that the foundation is not about handouts, but about building character, courage, and confidence.

From providing uniforms and scholarships to running an innovative Midday Meal Program, SGEF ensures that no child studies on an empty stomach. Book donations, ethical service projects, and mentorship programs have created what Reddy describes as an “emotional revolution”—uplifting families and restoring dignity to education.

What sets the foundation apart is its strong commitment to ethics and transparency. “Every contribution is accounted for, every decision rooted in honesty,” assures Reddy. The foundation has earned respect not just for its social work but for its integrity in a sector often clouded by mistrust.

Beyond education, SGEF has taken up the monumental task of restoring the 13th-century Shri Moksha Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Gudipadu, Palvoncha. The Kakatiya-era temple, a marvel of cultural heritage, is being revived with meticulous care. Alongside the restoration, the foundation is also erecting a statue of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, celebrating her contributions to science and her enduring role as a symbol of women’s empowerment.

Excitement is growing in Gudipadu with speculation that Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris may attend the temple’s inauguration and her mother’s statue unveiling. While there is no official confirmation, the possibility has stirred immense enthusiasm in the region.

For the people of Palvoncha, this moment represents the convergence of history, heritage, and global recognition. By empowering children and reviving cultural legacies, SGEF is proving that true service lies not in promises, but in actions that light the path for generations.

“Education is not just about reading books; it is about writing destinies,” says Reddy echoing Dr. Gopalan’s timeless spirit of resilience and hope.

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation

