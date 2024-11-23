Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Faridabad Court Sentences Woman and Her Lover to Life Imprisonment for Double Murder

A court in Faridabad has sentenced a woman, Pooja, and her lover, Ajay, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder

Faridabad Court Sentences Woman and Her Lover to Life Imprisonment for Double Murder

A court in Faridabad has sentenced a woman, Pooja, and her lover, Ajay, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her husband and father-in-law in 2018. The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Amrit Singh Chalia, also imposed fines of ₹18,000 on Pooja and ₹15,000 on Ajay.

The case, which shocked the local community, involved the killing of Vinod Kumar (25) and his father, Siyaram (65), at their residence in Faridabad.

The Discovery of the Crime in Faridabad

The double murder took place on the night of May 29, 2018. Pooja and her husband, Vinod, had moved to Faridabad from Noorpur village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to live with Vinod’s father, Siyaram. Despite her marriage, investigations revealed that Pooja had remained in regular contact with Ajay, her lover, much to Vinod’s distress.

Vinod had reportedly made several attempts to dissuade Pooja from continuing her relationship with Ajay, but she refused to end it. Their marital tensions culminated in the horrific murders.

The case came to light on May 30, 2018, when Vishnu, Vinod’s brother, received news of the deaths and traveled to Faridabad. Upon arriving, he found the lifeless bodies of his brother and father in their home. Vishnu immediately filed a police complaint, suspecting Pooja’s involvement in the crime.

Police Investigation Reveals Brutality in Faridabad case

During the investigation, the police uncovered the gruesome details of the murders. According to the findings, Pooja and Ajay killed Vinod and Siyaram by striking them repeatedly on the head with a pan, iron rod, and stick. The attack left no room for survival, and both victims succumbed to their injuries.

“The police investigation revealed that on the night of May 29, 2018, Pooja, with her lover Ajay, killed her husband Vinod and father-in-law Siyaram,” said advocate Ravindra Gupta of the Legal Cell in Faridabad.

Both Pooja and Ajay were arrested shortly after the crime and placed in judicial custody.

After more than five years of legal proceedings, the court on Friday delivered its verdict. Both Pooja and Ajay were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, the court levied fines on the convicts, signaling the gravity of their crime.

bareilly double murder Faridabad Court Uttar Pradesh
