Farmers Protest: Supreme Court Says Dallewal Took Medical Aid, Keeps Contempt Plea In Abeyance

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed contempt proceedings against Punjab government officials regarding farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hunger strike, acknowledging his medical treatment without breaking his fast.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted that the Central government had initiated talks with the protesting farmers, addressing their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. A further meeting is scheduled for February 14 in Chandigarh.

The bench termed these developments as “positive,” particularly noting Dallewal’s improving health after nearly 50 days of fasting. The farmer leader, whose condition had worsened, is now receiving medical aid and has moved into a makeshift hospital set up 50 meters from the Khanauri border protest site.

“Various positive developments have taken place. The government of India sent a high-level delegation which met with Dallewal and other leaders. Both sides have agreed to resume dialogue on February 14 in Chandigarh,” the court noted.

It also emphasized Dallewal’s agreement to participate in the upcoming talks in Chandigarh, while urging him to seek proper medical check-ups at PGI, Chandigarh, ahead of the meeting.

The bench also acknowledged that other farmers involved in the protest had broken their fast and agreed to resume talks. The court emphasized the importance of resolving the issue in the national interest, including that of the farming community.

The Punjab government, through Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Advocate General Gurminder Singh, informed the bench that Dallewal and the other fasting farmers had agreed to medical intervention after a high-level meeting with the Centre’s representatives on January 18.

Singh highlighted that approximately 100 farmers had ended their indefinite fast following the intervention.

Sibal, representing Dallewal, requested the bench to defer the matter after the scheduled meeting in February. He emphasized Dallewal’s influence among farmers and expressed hope that he would take care of his health. Justice Surya Kant responded, praising Dallewal’s contributions to addressing the farmers’ concerns.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had instructed the Punjab government to submit Dallewal’s health reports, to be reviewed by a medical board from AIIMS. The 70-year-old Dallewal had been on a hunger strike since November 26, 2024, protesting alongside other farmers. He had refused medical aid initially, leading to a decline in his health.

The protesting farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 2024, following the halt of their march to Delhi by security forces.

The Supreme Court had previously directed Punjab officials to decide on Dallewal’s hospitalization, considering his deteriorating condition.

In September 2024, the apex court formed a committee, chaired by a former high court judge, to resolve the farmers’ grievances amicably.

