Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Delhi HC To Hear Ex-CM Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Summons On Apr 23

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case, has referred crucial questions regarding the "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench for further examination.

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case, has referred crucial questions regarding the “need and necessity of arrest” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench for further examination.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the CBI in an alleged corruption case on June 26, 2024, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 13, 2024, after spending several weeks in custody.

In its investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that other accused in the case had been in contact with Kejriwal while formulating the now-abandoned excise policy. This policy allegedly resulted in improper benefits for the accused and kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal, in his petition, also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the PMLA, particularly those related to arrest, questioning, and the granting of bail. He raised several legal issues, including whether a political party like AAP is covered under the anti-money laundering law.

Additionally, the petition contended that the PMLA’s “arbitrary procedures” were being misused to undermine the electoral process, alleging that such tactics created an uneven playing field ahead of the general elections, skewing the process in favor of the ruling party at the Centre.

The plea emphasized that Kejriwal, as a vocal critic of the ruling government and a key member of the opposition INDIA bloc, was being targeted, claiming that the ED—under the Centre’s control—was being “weaponized” against him.

Read More: 2017 Terror-Funding Case: Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Bail

