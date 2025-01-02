Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
we-woman

Filming In Girl’s Washroom In Hyderabad College, Investigation Underway

Police in Hyderabad have launched an investigation following protests by female students of CMR Engineering College in Medchal, who alleged that videos were being secretly recorded in hostel bathrooms.

Police in Hyderabad have launched an investigation following protests by female students of CMR Engineering College in Medchal, who alleged that videos were being secretly recorded in hostel bathrooms. The unrest began late Wednesday night and lasted until the early hours of Thursday.

Case Registered and Suspects Detained

After receiving complaints from students, the Medchal police registered a case and detained five mess workers for questioning. Twelve mobile phones belonging to the workers were seized for analysis.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Srinivas Reddy stated that no incriminating evidence or obscene videos had been found on the devices so far. However, investigators are verifying whether any videos were deleted. “We are leaving no stone unturned to verify the claims. Though no direct evidence has emerged, there is room for suspicion,” Reddy said.

Negligence Allegations Against College Management

The college management is also under scrutiny for allowing male mess workers to reside in rooms adjacent to the women’s bathroom. The proximity provided access to the bathroom’s ventilator, which students believe could have been exploited for recording.

A negligence case has been filed against the college administration. Police have called in fingerprint experts to analyze imprints found on the ventilator glass to determine if they match those of any of the detained workers.

The Incident That Sparked Protests

The issue came to light when a student noticed a shadow near the bathroom and reported it to the hostel warden. When the warden failed to act, students staged protests, raising slogans of “We want justice.”

Leaders of student unions, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), joined the protest and demanded strict action against the college management. They accused the administration of negligence and claimed female students were being blackmailed.

ABVP leaders warned that if any inappropriate videos were leaked online, the college owner, former minister and MLA Malla Reddy, would be held responsible.

Police Appeals for Calm Amid Rumors

ACP Srinivas Reddy urged parents to remain calm amid rumors that hundreds of videos had been recorded. “There is no evidence to support such claims. We are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case,” he said.

Questions Over Male Staff in Women’s Hostel

The police have also questioned the college’s decision to employ male workers in the women’s hostel. The management defended its decision, citing the need for men to handle heavy kitchen equipment. However, they stated that women were employed to serve food to the students.

Also Read: Indian Man Illegally Enters Pakistan To Marry Facebook Lover, Gets Arrested After Girl Says No

