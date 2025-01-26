Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Receives The Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

Folk singer Sharda Sinha has an enormous influence on Indian music, especially in Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions.

Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Receives The Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

sharda sinha padma vibhushan


Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha was named for a Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian honors, by the Government of India. She has an enormous influence on Indian music, especially in Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions.

The Bihar Kokila was celebrated not only for popularizing Bhojpuri in India but even across international frontiers. Sinha, a native of Supaul, Bihar, rose to fame for her devotional songs, particularly for Chhath Mahaparv. She started her career in music at the beginning of the 1970s and was eventually recognized as a melodious personality with a sufficient soulful voice and a great fusion of devotional and folk. Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar anticipate it and even celebrate.

Some of her famous tracks include Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya, Dwar Chekai, and Patna Se. Sinha’s music resonated deeply with audiences and became a symbol of regional identity. She was instrumental in preserving and promoting Bhojpuri and Maithili folk traditions, and her songs are still cherished across generations. Beyond her musical contributions, she earned a doctorate in music from Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, further solidifying her legacy in the cultural sphere.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, exclaimed that it was a landmark for Bihar while commenting on winning the award; this is, however, really important for Bihar and folk music as a whole in the days to come.

The Padma Vibhushan is conferred for distinguished service of an exceptional nature that is of the highest order of service. Sharda Sinha’s legacy has made an indelible mark in both regional and national music scenarios. In his tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “irreplaceable” and hailed her as an unmatched contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili music.

Sinha’s career covered the period of a couple of decades where she bagged numerous awards, including the Padma Shri awarded in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2018. Her songs reached listeners beyond Bihar and left an indelible mark on Indian folk music.

The awards were conferred in connection with the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day, bringing to a close the Padma Awards 2025.

ALSO READ: Mammootty Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MT Vasudevan Nair On Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honor

 

