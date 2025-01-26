Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Mammootty Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MT Vasudevan Nair On Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honor

Remembering their iconic collaborations, Mammootty called Nair’s influence on his career a “great fortune” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the literary and cinematic legend.

Mammootty Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MT Vasudevan Nair On Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honor


Malayalam actor Mammootty has penned an emotional tribute to the late filmmaker and novelist MT Vasudevan Nair, who was recently conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. MT Vasudevan Nair, a literary and cinematic legend, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 91.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards on the eve of Republic Day, recognizing Nair’s unparalleled contributions to literature and cinema. Mammootty, who collaborated with the multi-faceted icon on several critically acclaimed films, shared his sentiments in a heartfelt social media post.

The actor posted a candid photograph of himself with the late novelist, captioning it, “Padma Vibhushan always in my memory, Mr. M.T. Vasudevan Nair.” Reflecting on their enduring bond and artistic collaborations, Mammootty expressed deep sorrow over Nair’s passing and acknowledged his immense influence on his career.

Here is Mammooty’s X post:

In the days following Nair’s demise, Mammootty had shared an evocative eulogy, writing, “I have found a place in that heart. The greatest fortune I have received in my film career. I have portrayed many characters with a touch of his soul. I don’t remember any of them now. An era is fading away. My mind feels empty. I spread both my hands.”

Here is his X post:

Mammootty- MT Bond

Mammootty and Nair worked together on numerous cinematic masterpieces, including Utharam, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Adiyozhukkukal, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, and Aalkkoottathil Thaniye. Their collaborations remain pivotal in shaping Malayalam cinema’s golden era.

Beyond his contributions to the film industry, MT Vasudevan Nair was a towering figure in Malayalam literature, known for works that bridged the nuances of human emotions and cultural heritage. His legacy includes classic novels, screenplays, and short stories that continue to inspire readers and filmmakers alike.

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, recognizes Nair’s indelible mark on Indian art and culture. His absence leaves a void in the world of Malayalam literature and cinema, but his works will continue to resonate with generations to come.

