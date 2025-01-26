76th Republic Day: PM Modi Wears Yellow And Red Striped ‘Safa’ With Long Veil, Brown Jacket

For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a striking and colorful appearance. He wore a red and yellow striped ‘safa’ paired with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square, along with a white kurta-pyjama. The pièce de résistance was his turban with a long veil, adding to the overall grandeur of his attire.

For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a striking and colorful appearance. He wore a red and yellow striped ‘safa’ paired with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square, along with a white kurta-pyjama. The pièce de résistance was his turban with a long veil, adding to the overall grandeur of his attire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Tradition of Eye-Catching Turbans

Prime Minister Modi’s turbans have become a hallmark of his Independence Day and Republic Day appearances, each year presenting a unique blend of regional heritage and vibrant colors. Known for his flamboyant and colorful choices, he has consistently chosen turbans that represent India’s rich cultural diversity.

Highlights of Modi’s Republic Day Turban Choices

2024 Republic Day: Modi’s red and yellow striped safa was paired with a brown bandhgala jacket, offering a fresh look for the 76th Republic Day.

2023 Republic Day: He donned a multi-colored Rajasthani turban and completed the look with a kurta and trousers.

2022 Republic Day: A traditional Uttarakhand cap adorned with a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch—a tribute to the state flower of Uttarakhand—was part of his attire.

2021 Republic Day: A bright red “bandhej” turban with yellow dots, gifted by the royal family of Jamnagar, was Modi’s headgear of choice.

2019 Republic Day: Modi sported a multi-colored turban, complementing it with a formal kurta and trousers.

The Cultural Significance of Modi’s Turbans

Each turban Modi wears tells a story of India’s rich textile heritage and regional craftsmanship. Bandhani, for example, is a tie-dye technique from Gujarat and Rajasthan that creates intricate patterns by binding the fabric. Last year, he opted for a multi-colored “bandhani” print safa, continuing his tradition of embracing vibrant, culturally rich styles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Tribute to Tradition and Progress

With each Republic Day and Independence Day, Modi’s choice of turban becomes not just a fashion statement but a reflection of India’s unity in diversity. His sartorial choices embody the country’s cultural richness, from the bright red “bandhani” turban from Kutch to the mustard Rajasthani “safa” he wore in previous years.