Following Mumbai Eye’s Demise, LED Sphere Set To Transform Bandra Reclamation

In the wake of the Mumbai Eye project’s cancellation, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has unveiled plans for a giant LED sphere at Bandra Reclamation. This ambitious project aims to reshape Mumbai’s skyline and serve as a symbol of the city’s futuristic aspirations.

Project Details

The proposed sphere will measure 50 feet in diameter and be located near the Yoga Statue garden, close to the Bandra Worli Sea Link. It will feature LED panels mounted on a raised platform, with three large LED screens measuring 40×40 feet. Solar panels will also be incorporated into the design, highlighting a commitment to sustainability.

Community Concerns

However, local residents are pushing back against this initiative. They argue that the project represents an unwelcome commercial intrusion into public space, contradicting a 1999 environmental order that prohibits commercial activities on the seaward side of the sea link.

Residents, organized under the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers’ Association (BRAVO), have expressed their strong opposition. “We firmly oppose any such structure because the Ministry of Environment and Forests clearly stated that no commercial or residential activity would be allowed on this side of the road,” said Vidya Vaidya, chairperson of BRAVO.

Past Proposals and Ongoing Challenges

This new proposal follows earlier efforts by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a giant ferris wheel, known as the Mumbai Eye. That project was ultimately shelved in May 2023 due to similar resistance from residents.

Despite the existing environmental regulations, there have been past attempts to commercialize the area, such as the establishment of floatels near the toll plaza in 2017, some of which continue to operate outside of the monsoon months. This ongoing tension between development and local community interests is a significant concern for the coastal region of Mumbai.

As the MSRDC moves forward with its plans for the LED sphere, the clash between urban development and community values highlights the complexities of managing Mumbai’s coastal spaces.

