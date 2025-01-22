Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gaganyaan G1 On The Move: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Advances

India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, a significant step toward realizing human space exploration, achieved a major milestone with the dispatch of the Crew Module for its first uncrewed mission, G1.

Gaganyaan G1 On The Move: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Advances

India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, a significant step toward realizing human space exploration, achieved a major milestone with the dispatch of the Crew Module for its first uncrewed mission, G1. Scheduled for March 2025, the G1 mission aims to validate critical systems, ensuring the success of future manned missions.

Cutting-Edge Technology in the Crew Module

The Crew Module boasts advanced systems essential for a safe and controlled mission. At its core is the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS), featuring a bi-propellant Reaction Control System (RCS) with 12 thrusters of 100N capacity each. These thrusters enable precise 3-axis control, crucial during the module’s re-entry and descent phases. Additionally, the Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ensures the module’s proper orientation post-landing.

Following its dispatch from the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the module will now proceed to VSSC for avionics integration and rigorous testing. After completing these steps, the module will undergo its final Orbital Module assembly at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. This comprehensive process will ensure the module’s readiness for its uncrewed journey, which will test life-support systems, re-entry mechanisms, and crew safety measures.

Paving the Way for India’s Space Ambitions

The G1 mission is a critical precursor to India’s first manned spaceflight, demonstrating the country’s technological prowess and commitment to advancing its space program. With this mission, ISRO is setting the stage for India to join the elite group of nations capable of human space exploration, marking a historic moment in its space journey.

Gaganyaan G1 represents India’s resolve to reach for the stars, bringing the nation closer to its goal of making human spaceflight a reality.

Filed under

Gaganyaan G1 ISRO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With...

Disagreements Emerges In NDA Over UGC’s New Rules On University Appointment; JD(U) Opposes, TDP And LJP Remains Neutral

Disagreements Emerges In NDA Over UGC’s New Rules On University Appointment; JD(U) Opposes, TDP And...

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against...

Two More Maoist Bodies Recovered In Chhattisgarh Operation: Police

Two More Maoist Bodies Recovered In Chhattisgarh Operation: Police

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, The Role Vicky Kaushal Is Playing In Chhaava?

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, The Role Vicky Kaushal Is Playing In Chhaava?

Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox