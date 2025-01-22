Gaganyaan G1 On The Move: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Advances

India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, a significant step toward realizing human space exploration, achieved a major milestone with the dispatch of the Crew Module for its first uncrewed mission, G1. Scheduled for March 2025, the G1 mission aims to validate critical systems, ensuring the success of future manned missions.

Cutting-Edge Technology in the Crew Module

The Crew Module boasts advanced systems essential for a safe and controlled mission. At its core is the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS), featuring a bi-propellant Reaction Control System (RCS) with 12 thrusters of 100N capacity each. These thrusters enable precise 3-axis control, crucial during the module’s re-entry and descent phases. Additionally, the Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ensures the module’s proper orientation post-landing.

Following its dispatch from the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the module will now proceed to VSSC for avionics integration and rigorous testing. After completing these steps, the module will undergo its final Orbital Module assembly at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. This comprehensive process will ensure the module’s readiness for its uncrewed journey, which will test life-support systems, re-entry mechanisms, and crew safety measures.

Paving the Way for India’s Space Ambitions

The G1 mission is a critical precursor to India’s first manned spaceflight, demonstrating the country’s technological prowess and commitment to advancing its space program. With this mission, ISRO is setting the stage for India to join the elite group of nations capable of human space exploration, marking a historic moment in its space journey.

Gaganyaan G1 represents India’s resolve to reach for the stars, bringing the nation closer to its goal of making human spaceflight a reality.