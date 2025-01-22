Two More Maoist Bodies Recovered In Chhattisgarh Operation: Police

One of the prominent casualties in the operation was Jayram Pratap Reddy, alias Chalapathi, a Central Committee member of the Maoists, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head.

One of the prominent casualties in the operation was Jayram Pratap Reddy, alias Chalapathi, a Central Committee member of the Maoists, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head. Odisha police officials confirmed his death as a significant setback for the Maoist group.

“Chalapathi’s demise will weaken the Maoist network across the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. This is a major victory for security forces,” said a senior officer.

Chalapathi, known for his leadership of the Odisha state committee, was allegedly involved in several high-profile cases, including the 2008 killing of Telugu Desam Party lawmaker Kidari Someswar Rao, the abduction of IAS officer Vineel Krishna in 2011, and the 2009 transformation of Koraput’s Narayanpatna block into a Maoist stronghold.

Strategic Impact on Maoist Operations

For years, Chalapathi oversaw military activities along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and played a pivotal role in establishing the Andhra-Odisha-Chhattisgarh axis. Under his direction, the Narayanpatna block became a Maoist hub, offering strategic access to neighboring regions. However, his influence waned in recent years as Odisha’s government made significant inroads into the Maoist-controlled Swabhiman Anchal area.

Currently, the Maoist presence in Odisha has significantly diminished. Only a few scattered groups, comprising 40-50 individuals, remain active, with limited support for their ideology. Recruitment efforts have largely failed, and key leaders like Nikhil alias Niranjan Rout and Modem Balakrishna no longer wield substantial influence.

The joint forces launched the operation based on intelligence reports indicating Maoist movement in the Kularighat reserve forest. Odisha Police deployed three SOG teams, while Chhattisgarh Police’s E-30 Force and CRPF’s CoBRA units provided additional support. Advanced drones were used to monitor rebel movements, allowing security personnel to strategically counter the Maoist activities.

The operation’s success reflects the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies. Odisha Police’s aerial survey detected Maoist activity, prompting security forces to launch targeted strikes. The CRPF also contributed with its own drone reconnaissance.

High Casualties and Future Implications

The total number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year has now reached 42. Security forces have intensified their operations to dismantle remaining Maoist strongholds in the region.

“The elimination of Chalapathi and his associates is a significant milestone. However, we remain vigilant and will continue operations to ensure long-term stability in the affected areas,” a senior officer stated.

This encounter serves as a testament to the dedication of India’s security forces in combating insurgency and restoring peace in regions plagued by Maoist violence.

Read More : Sanjay Roy Likely To Work As Gardener In Correctional Home After Life Imprisonment Sentence In RG Kar Case