Sanjay Roy Likely To Work As Gardener In Correctional Home After Life Imprisonment Sentence In RG Kar Case

The convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, may begin his work as a gardener in the Presidency Correctional Home, where he is currently lodged. An official from the correctional home revealed that Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, would initially be assigned simple tasks like gardening before being trained for other skilled labor such as tailoring, carpentry, or the manufacturing of aluminum utensils.

Roy, classified as an unskilled laborer, will receive a daily wage of ₹105 for his work, which is the standard rate for unskilled prisoners in the correctional facility. The authorities explained that all prisoners in the correctional home are assigned some form of labor, and although Roy lacks specific skills, he will be engaged in hard labor tasks like gardening initially. His tasks are expected to begin in the coming days.

Future Training and Job Opportunities

In the future, Roy could be trained in more specialized tasks such as cooking, tailoring, or working with aluminum, which would allow him to earn higher wages. If he is unable to cook, he will be assigned duties such as serving food and washing dishes. The correctional authorities plan to allocate his tasks daily or weekly, depending on the prison’s needs.

Roy’s earnings will be deposited into an account managed by the state’s correctional homes department. The amount he earns from his labor will be monitored, with a “notebook” system in place to keep track of his activities, as is standard practice for all prisoners.

Wage Differentiation Based on Skill Level

The daily wages for prisoners are categorized based on their skill levels. Unskilled prisoners like Roy earn ₹105 per day, while semi-skilled prisoners are paid ₹120, and skilled workers earn ₹135. This wage structure is intended to incentivize skill development among the incarcerated population.

Sanjay Roy’s life imprisonment sentence follows his conviction for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August of the previous year. While serving his sentence, he will contribute to the daily functioning of the correctional home, performing tasks suited to his skill set and receiving a wage for his work.