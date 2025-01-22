CBI To Appeal For Death Penalty For Sanjay Roy In RG Kar Murder Case At Calcutta High Court

The Sealdah court has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer convicted in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The Sealdah court has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer convicted in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The court ruled that the crime did not fall under the “rarest of the rare” category, which is a condition required for imposing the death sentence in India. Roy was instead sentenced to life imprisonment until death.

CBI to Appeal for Death Penalty in Calcutta High Court

Following the Sealdah court’s verdict, the CBI plans to file an appeal before the Calcutta High Court, urging the court to impose the death penalty on Roy. According to officials, the CBI has received legal advice suggesting that the case might qualify as “rarest of the rare,” making it eligible for capital punishment. The appeal is expected to include detailed arguments in support of the death sentence.

On Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das rejected the CBI’s plea for a death sentence, explaining that the crime did not meet the criteria for the “rarest of the rare” category. The judge stated, “This crime does not fall under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category,” and sentenced Roy to life imprisonment for his role in the rape and murder of the victim.

The murder occurred in the early hours of August 9, when a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and killed in the seminar hall after going there to rest during her graveyard shift. The incident led to widespread shock and outrage, drawing attention to the horrific crime.

State Government and CBI’s Legal Dispute

While the CBI plans to appeal, the West Bengal government has already approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the Sealdah court’s verdict and seeking the death penalty for Roy. However, the CBI has opposed the state government’s right to file an appeal, asserting that as the prosecuting agency, it has the authority to appeal for an increased sentence if it believes the verdict is inadequate.

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear the matter on January 27, and it will consider the CBI’s appeal, along with submissions from the victim’s family and the convict’s defense. The court will decide whether to admit the state government’s appeal and further address the issue of the appropriateness of the sentence.

The case has sparked public debate, with many questioning the adequacy of the punishment for such a heinous crime.

