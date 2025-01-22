Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India And US Aim To Arrange PM Modi’s Meeting With President Trump In February

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has created apprehension among officials in New Delhi about potential tariff impositions on Indian goods.

India And US Aim To Arrange PM Modi’s Meeting With President Trump In February

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has created apprehension among officials in New Delhi about potential tariff impositions on Indian goods. According to reports, Trump has criticized India for maintaining high tariffs on U.S. products and has hinted at reciprocating them, raising concerns about the future of trade relations between the two nations.

Indian and U.S. diplomats are reportedly working to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Washington next month. Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the proposed meeting is aimed at setting a positive tone for bilateral ties in Trump’s new term. Strengthening trade relations and addressing skilled worker visa issues are expected to be key items on the agenda during their talks.

India’s Strategic Importance and Trade Goals

As a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, India is keen to enhance its trade relationship with Washington. Officials in New Delhi have expressed a willingness to offer concessions to the U.S., even though there has been no official communication about reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration. Additionally, India is open to providing incentives to attract more American investment in the country.

Donald Trump previously visited India in February 2020 during his first term. He was warmly received in Ahmedabad, where he addressed a massive crowd at a cricket stadium and promised an “incredible trade deal.” The two leaders also shared the stage in 2019 at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, which drew over 50,000 Indian Americans. Such interactions highlight the strong cultural and political ties between the two nations.

If the Modi-Trump meeting takes place, discussions are likely to focus on technology and defense partnerships. Migration policies will also be a critical area, as Trump has promised a crackdown on illegal immigration but has expressed openness to legal migration of skilled workers. India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B visa program, a key driver of its IT sector’s global reach.

Strengthening Trade and Addressing Concerns

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing $118 billion in 2023-24. India posted a trade surplus of $32 billion during the same period, reflecting the robust economic ties between the two nations. However, concerns over “irregular migration” and trade imbalances were raised during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Jaishankar also conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Modi during Trump’s inauguration.

Officials in New Delhi hope that a meeting between Modi and Trump will lay the groundwork for stronger bilateral ties and address potential challenges. As both nations continue to prioritize their strategic partnership, the outcome of the anticipated talks could play a crucial role in shaping the future of India-U.S. relations.

Filed under

India and US Meeting Modi Trump

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon, Maharashtra

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon,...

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan...

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Others

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz,...

Entertainment

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox