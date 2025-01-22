India And US Aim To Arrange PM Modi’s Meeting With President Trump In February

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has created apprehension among officials in New Delhi about potential tariff impositions on Indian goods. According to reports, Trump has criticized India for maintaining high tariffs on U.S. products and has hinted at reciprocating them, raising concerns about the future of trade relations between the two nations.

Indian and U.S. diplomats are reportedly working to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Washington next month. Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the proposed meeting is aimed at setting a positive tone for bilateral ties in Trump’s new term. Strengthening trade relations and addressing skilled worker visa issues are expected to be key items on the agenda during their talks.

India’s Strategic Importance and Trade Goals

As a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, India is keen to enhance its trade relationship with Washington. Officials in New Delhi have expressed a willingness to offer concessions to the U.S., even though there has been no official communication about reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration. Additionally, India is open to providing incentives to attract more American investment in the country.

Donald Trump previously visited India in February 2020 during his first term. He was warmly received in Ahmedabad, where he addressed a massive crowd at a cricket stadium and promised an “incredible trade deal.” The two leaders also shared the stage in 2019 at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, which drew over 50,000 Indian Americans. Such interactions highlight the strong cultural and political ties between the two nations.

If the Modi-Trump meeting takes place, discussions are likely to focus on technology and defense partnerships. Migration policies will also be a critical area, as Trump has promised a crackdown on illegal immigration but has expressed openness to legal migration of skilled workers. India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B visa program, a key driver of its IT sector’s global reach.

Strengthening Trade and Addressing Concerns

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing $118 billion in 2023-24. India posted a trade surplus of $32 billion during the same period, reflecting the robust economic ties between the two nations. However, concerns over “irregular migration” and trade imbalances were raised during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Jaishankar also conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Modi during Trump’s inauguration.

Officials in New Delhi hope that a meeting between Modi and Trump will lay the groundwork for stronger bilateral ties and address potential challenges. As both nations continue to prioritize their strategic partnership, the outcome of the anticipated talks could play a crucial role in shaping the future of India-U.S. relations.