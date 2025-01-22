Republic Day Parade: Navy Tableau To Showcase Indigenous Warships And Submarine

The Indian Navy is set to showcase its growing maritime strength and indigenous capabilities at the Republic Day parade with a tableau featuring three recently commissioned combat platforms: the destroyer INS Surat, the frigate INS Nilgiri, and the submarine INS Vaghsheer.

The Indian Navy is set to showcase its growing maritime strength and indigenous capabilities at the Republic Day parade with a tableau featuring three recently commissioned combat platforms: the destroyer INS Surat, the frigate INS Nilgiri, and the submarine INS Vaghsheer. These platforms were all built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and reflect India’s strides in self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

A Historic Milestone in Indian Naval History

On January 15, 2025, the Indian Navy simultaneously commissioned the three platforms in a rare event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commissioning was hailed as a significant step toward empowering the navy in the 21st century. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasized that while India believes in peaceful development, the country is prepared to safeguard its maritime interests. “This historic achievement showcases India’s emerging maritime capabilities and a self-reliant defense sector,” said Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, controller of personnel services.

The navy’s tableau will be commanded by Lieutenant Commanders Mamta Sihag and Vipul Singh Gehlot. It aims to depict the advancements in indigenous shipbuilding and the strategic role of the navy in protecting the nation’s interests. The tableau will be one of 31 participating in the parade and will highlight INS Surat, a state-of-the-art destroyer designed to bolster India’s surface fleet, INS Nilgiri, a frigate known for its advanced weaponry and stealth capabilities, and INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari-class submarine equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The Navy’s Marching Contingent and Band

The navy’s marching contingent will consist of 144 personnel led by Lieutenant Commander Saahil Ahluwalia, supported by platoon commanders Lieutenant Commanders Indresh Chaudhary and Kajal Bharavi, and Lieutenant Divinder Kumar. For the first time, the navy band will include six women Agniveers among its 80 musicians, symbolizing the increasing role of women in India’s armed forces.

The Republic Day celebrations will feature an array of military and cultural displays, including fighter jets, attack helicopters, tanks, missile systems, and the iconic Border Security Force camel contingent. Notable highlights include the debut of the indigenous Pralay surface-to-surface missile, a cultural performance by around 5,000 folk and tribal artists, and a marching and band contingent from Indonesia, marking the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

The navy’s tableau at the Republic Day parade is not just a display of military strength but a testament to India’s vision of achieving self-reliance in defense and showcasing the country’s capabilities in indigenous shipbuilding. The inclusion of women Agniveers and international participation adds to the event’s significance, making it a celebration of India’s growing prowess and inclusive approach in defense.

