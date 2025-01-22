Sena (UBT) Criticizes Fadnavis Over Encounter Killing Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Suspect

In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken a strong stand against Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, following the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The party alleges that the controversial encounter of Shinde could not have occurred without Fadnavis’ approval, a claim that has ignited a heated political debate.

The Alleged Encounter of Akshay Shinde

Akshay Shinde was arrested in August 2024 in connection with the sexual assault of two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur, Thane district. Shinde, a school attendant, was detained under serious charges. However, on September 23, 2024, he was killed in a purported shootout with police while being transported from Taloja prison for questioning.

The police claimed the encounter was in self-defense, but doubts were raised from the outset about the veracity of their story. These suspicions grew when a magistrate’s inquiry concluded that the killing was suspicious and that the claims of the police opening fire in self-defense were dubious.

Magistrate Ashok Shengde’s inquiry has cast a shadow of doubt over the police’s account of the encounter. The inquiry report, which was submitted to the Bombay High Court, found the allegations raised by Shinde’s parents—who claimed their son was a victim of a fake encounter—credible. The forensic reports and other evidence seemed to back this claim, making the police’s defense appear suspicious.

Shengde’s report specifically questioned the police’s self-defense claims, which were based on the right to private defense. The evidence, however, suggested that these claims did not hold up under scrutiny.

Sena (UBT) Demands Accountability

In its editorial, the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused Fadnavis and other key officials, including the Thane police commissioner and the home minister at the time, of being complicit in the encounter. The editorial stated that such an act could not have happened without the approval of these authorities, particularly the home minister. The party has called for the court to hold these officials accountable for the custodial killing.

“The court should also hold Thane police commissioner, Thane’s guardian minister, and the home minister responsible,” the editorial demanded, emphasizing the political accountability tied to this incident.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra’s political environment, where the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has often faced scrutiny. Shiv Sena (UBT) has suggested that the encounter and subsequent police action were politically motivated. They claim that the BJP government, led by Fadnavis at the time, used Shinde’s death to stage a narrative that would create a favorable atmosphere for the state elections, which the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won in a landslide.

Inconsistent Handling of Cases

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also questioned the inconsistency in handling criminal cases. The party pointed out that while Shinde was killed in an encounter, similar action was not taken against the killers of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajoh village in Beed, whose death allegedly involved a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. This perceived double standard has fueled further criticism of the BJP-led government’s actions.

The editorial concluded by demanding that Shinde be tried in court and given the strictest punishment for his alleged crimes. The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Fadnavis and the ruling BJP for turning the encounter into a political spectacle instead of allowing due process to take its course.

This case continues to raise serious questions about the role of the police, the state government, and the integrity of the encounter that led to Shinde’s death. The outcome of the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings could have far-reaching implications for the Maharashtra government and the state’s approach to handling custodial deaths.