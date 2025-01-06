Gujarat: 18-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Kutch, Rescue Efforts Underway

The teen is currently trapped at a depth of 490 feet. She is a member of a migrant laborer family from Rajasthan.

An 18-year-old girl fell into a 540-foot-deep borewell in Kandhrai village of Bhuj taluka, Kutch district, early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 6:30 am, officials said.

Oxygen is being continuously supplied to her by local rescue teams to ensure her survival, Bhuj Deputy Collector AB Jadav confirmed.

Authorities initially questioned the family’s claim about the girl falling into the borewell. However, her presence was later confirmed using a camera. The girl is reportedly in an unconscious state.

Rescue efforts are ongoing with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) assisting the local team.

Senior officials, including the West Kutch Superintendent of Police and provincial officers, are monitoring the situation on-site.

