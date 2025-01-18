Gujarat: Pregnant Teen In Relationship With Minor Throws Foetus Near Drain

A horrifying discovery unfolded in Surat’s Apekshanagar on January 9 when children playing near a drain stumbled upon a foetus among discarded cigarette packets and balloons. Disturbed by the sight of carrion-eating birds hovering over the area, they raised an alarm. Police rushed to the scene, and the foetus, identified as female, was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared it dead.

Investigations led authorities to a 16-year-old girl, who initially denied involvement. However, persistent questioning and a medical examination at the New Civil Hospital confirmed her recent pregnancy. The story unraveled further, revealing a disturbing narrative of young lives intertwined by a series of tragic events.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4 Vijay Singh Gurjar, the girl had met a 17-year-old boy on Instagram. Their friendship grew into a relationship, and physical interactions occurred at the boy’s rented home in Pandesara, an industrial area in Surat. The girl, still attending school until January 3, discovered she was pregnant.

When confronted with the pregnancy, the boy fled to his home in Uttar Pradesh and later Mumbai. From there, he sent the girl a packet of abortion pills. Left to handle the situation alone, the girl suffered a miscarriage at home and discarded the foetus near the drain.

The police have taken DNA samples from both minors and detained the boy, who will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. “An investigation is ongoing to uncover further details,” stated the officer.

This grim incident sheds light on the vulnerabilities of minors and the critical need for awareness, education, and support systems for young individuals navigating relationships.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?