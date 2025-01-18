Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

Chanderkant Jha, the 'Butcher of Delhi,' was arrested after evading capture for over a year. He was responsible for 18 brutal murders.

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

In a significant breakthrough, notorious serial killer Chanderkant Jha, known as the “Butcher of Delhi,” was captured by the Delhi police on Saturday, ending his year-long evasion of arrest. The 57-year-old had been on the run since October 2023, when he skipped parole. The arrest came after a months-long manhunt, triggered by a tip-off about his attempt to flee to Bihar. Police apprehended him at the Old Delhi Railway Station on January 17, according to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain.

Jha’s reign of terror began in 1998 and lasted almost a decade, during which he killed and dismembered 18 victims in West Delhi. His modus operandi involved befriending mostly migrant workers, offering them food, shelter, and work before turning violent. His first recorded murder took place in 1998 when he killed Mangal, later scattering his body parts in Delhi. From 2003 to 2007, Jha continued his killing spree, targeting individuals for petty reasons such as lying, smoking marijuana, or even for having love affairs.

Jha was convicted in 2013 for three murders, earning two death sentences that were later commuted to life imprisonment. However, in a shocking turn, he was granted parole in 2023, from which he escaped. Police worked tirelessly, tracking his family and associates across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, eventually locating him after an extensive investigation. A bounty of ₹50,000 had also been offered for his capture.

Jha’s arrest ends a terrifying chapter for the city, as the man known for his brutal killings is finally brought to justice.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims

Filed under

Butcher of Delhi Chanderkant Jha crime

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The...

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

‘I Won’t Be Sitting And…’,Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Relationship With Gautam Gambhir After Dressing Room Leaks

‘I Won’t Be Sitting And…’,Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Relationship With Gautam Gambhir After...

Entertainment

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox