Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims

Tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached new heights after an incident during Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign in the New Delhi constituency. On Saturday, AAP accused BJP supporters of attacking Kejriwal’s convoy, hurling bricks and stones in an effort to disrupt the Chief Minister’s campaigning. A video shared by AAP on social media showed the chaotic scene, with the party claiming that the attackers sought to harm Kejriwal to undermine his election efforts. AAP’s post, written in Hindi, declared, “BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack; the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply.”

In stark contrast, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma painted a different picture. He accused Kejriwal’s car of injuring one of his supporters during the campaign, claiming the vehicle ran over the worker, breaking his leg. Verma said he was heading to Lady Hardinge Medical College to check on the worker’s condition, calling the incident “shameful.” This accusation has further fueled the fire of political conflict in Delhi as both parties exchange sharp words over the event.

हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP, अपने गुंडों से करवाया अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला‼️ BJP प्रत्याशी प्रवेश वर्मा के गुंडों ने चुनाव प्रचार करते वक्त अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उन्हें चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की ताकि वो प्रचार ना कर सकें। बीजेपी वालों, तुम्हारे इस कायराना… pic.twitter.com/QcanvqX8fB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025

Authorities have yet to confirm the details of the incident, but the escalation of tensions is undeniable. The allegations and counter-allegations are only adding fuel to the already intense race for the New Delhi assembly seat. As both parties prepare for a fierce electoral battle, the fate of the constituency hangs in the balance, with the latest development amplifying the volatile atmosphere in Delhi’s political landscape.

