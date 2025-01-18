Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims

AAP alleges BJP MP Parvesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign. Locals clashed with attackers, chasing them away.

Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims

Tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached new heights after an incident during Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign in the New Delhi constituency. On Saturday, AAP accused BJP supporters of attacking Kejriwal’s convoy, hurling bricks and stones in an effort to disrupt the Chief Minister’s campaigning. A video shared by AAP on social media showed the chaotic scene, with the party claiming that the attackers sought to harm Kejriwal to undermine his election efforts. AAP’s post, written in Hindi, declared, “BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack; the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply.”

In stark contrast, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma painted a different picture. He accused Kejriwal’s car of injuring one of his supporters during the campaign, claiming the vehicle ran over the worker, breaking his leg. Verma said he was heading to Lady Hardinge Medical College to check on the worker’s condition, calling the incident “shameful.” This accusation has further fueled the fire of political conflict in Delhi as both parties exchange sharp words over the event.

Authorities have yet to confirm the details of the incident, but the escalation of tensions is undeniable. The allegations and counter-allegations are only adding fuel to the already intense race for the New Delhi assembly seat. As both parties prepare for a fierce electoral battle, the fate of the constituency hangs in the balance, with the latest development amplifying the volatile atmosphere in Delhi’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Kolkata’s RG Kar Case: What Is Quantum of Punishment And How Courts Decide Penalties For Crimes Like Rape And Murder

Filed under

AAP Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP

Advertisement

Also Read

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,...

India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set To Host Matches

India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set...

Josh Altman Predicts Residents May Not Return To Pacific Palisades After Wildfires

Josh Altman Predicts Residents May Not Return To Pacific Palisades After Wildfires

Quad Foreign Ministers To Attend Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony, MEA Confirms

Quad Foreign Ministers To Attend Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony, MEA Confirms

Delhi Election Freebie War: AAP vs BJP – Who Promised What

Delhi Election Freebie War: AAP vs BJP – Who Promised What

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox