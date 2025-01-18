Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

The case stems from Atishi's allegations that the BJP attempted to coerce her into joining their party by threatening her with arrest.

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved its decision on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena’s appeal challenging the summons issued against her in a defamation case. The defamation complaint was filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who alleged that Atishi’s statements during an April 2, 2024, press conference were defamatory and harmed his and the BJP’s reputation. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, after hearing arguments from both sides, announced that the order would be pronounced on January 28.

The case revolves around allegations made by Atishi during a press briefing where she claimed that the BJP had approached her through one of her close aides, asking her to join their party. She further alleged that she was warned of being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate if she refused to comply. Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to intimidate her and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders using central investigative agencies. She also claimed that other leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, could face similar actions in the lead-up to the general elections.

Kapoor, in his complaint, argued that Atishi’s statements were not only false but also malicious and aimed at tarnishing the image of the BJP and its members. He maintained that such allegations, devoid of specifics, were defamatory to him in his capacity as the BJP’s media head and spokesperson for its Delhi unit.

Atishi’s legal team, led by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, contended that the statements targeted the BJP as a political entity and not Kapoor personally. They argued that political defamation cases require a higher threshold of proof due to the nature of public discourse involving political parties.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

Filed under

Defamation Case Delhi CM Atishi

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was...

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He Say

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He...

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox