Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

The case stems from Atishi's allegations that the BJP attempted to coerce her into joining their party by threatening her with arrest.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved its decision on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena’s appeal challenging the summons issued against her in a defamation case. The defamation complaint was filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who alleged that Atishi’s statements during an April 2, 2024, press conference were defamatory and harmed his and the BJP’s reputation. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, after hearing arguments from both sides, announced that the order would be pronounced on January 28.

The case revolves around allegations made by Atishi during a press briefing where she claimed that the BJP had approached her through one of her close aides, asking her to join their party. She further alleged that she was warned of being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate if she refused to comply. Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to intimidate her and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders using central investigative agencies. She also claimed that other leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, could face similar actions in the lead-up to the general elections.

Kapoor, in his complaint, argued that Atishi’s statements were not only false but also malicious and aimed at tarnishing the image of the BJP and its members. He maintained that such allegations, devoid of specifics, were defamatory to him in his capacity as the BJP’s media head and spokesperson for its Delhi unit.

Atishi’s legal team, led by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, contended that the statements targeted the BJP as a political entity and not Kapoor personally. They argued that political defamation cases require a higher threshold of proof due to the nature of public discourse involving political parties.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?