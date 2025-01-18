Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

These sections address rape, causing death or permanent vegetative state, and murder, with punishments ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

In a landmark judgment, a sessions court in Kolkata convicted Sanjoy Roy, the primary accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. The court framed charges against Roy under Sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s new criminal code that replaced the Indian Penal Code on July 1, 2024.

Here Are The Details Of The BNS Sections Applied

  • Section 64: Punishment for rape
  • Section 66: Punishment for causing death or leaving the victim in a permanent vegetative state
  • Section 103: Punishment for murder

These sections collectively carry severe penalties, with the court emphasizing that Roy could face either life imprisonment or the death penalty for his crimes.

The Crime That Shocked Kolkata

The case revolves around the brutal assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The victim’s body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital’s seminar room. The crime sent shockwaves through the city and the medical community, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

According to the court, Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, entered the seminar room where the victim was resting, assaulted her, and committed the heinous crime. He was arrested soon after the incident.

CBI Investigation InTo Financial Irregularities

In a separate but related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet last November concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. Prominent figures, including Sandip Ghosh, Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, were named for their alleged involvement in financial misconduct.

This secondary investigation, initiated by an order from the Calcutta High Court, highlights deeper systemic issues within the institution.

The conviction of Sanjoy Roy under the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita marks a significant step in delivering justice in this high-profile case.

AlSO READ: What Kolkata Court Said About RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Sanjay Roy

