What Kolkata Court Said About RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Sanjay Roy

A Kolkata sessions court has found Sanjoy Roy guilty in the shocking RG Kar rape-murder case, marking a important moment in a trial that has gripped the nation. The case has not only highlighted workplace safety concerns for medical professionals but also ignited widespread demands for justice.

Convict To Face Death Penalty Or Life Imprisonment

The trial, which began on November 12, 2024, concluded on January 9, 2025. The court heavily relied on forensic evidence, including DNA analysis that confirmed Roy’s involvement in the crime.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, with Sessions Judge Anirban Das outlining that Roy could face the death penalty as the maximum sentence or life imprisonment as the minimum.

RG Kar Rape: Details of the Incident

The case involves the rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The doctor was discovered dead on August 9, 2024, in the seminar hall of the hospital. An autopsy confirmed she had been raped before being murdered.

The incident provoked a wave of protests across the country, with medical professionals organizing strikes to demand stricter safety measures and better policing for their protection.

RG Kar Rape Case Investigation

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was apprehended on August 10, 2024, just a day after the crime. Following public outcry, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The trial court framed charges of rape and murder against Roy. During the trial, the CBI sought the death penalty for the accused.

The CBI also arrested former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh and police officer Abhijeet Mondal, accusing them of attempting to destroy evidence related to the case. However, both were granted default bail after the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the 90-day deadline.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognizance of the incident, focusing on broader issues of workplace safety for medical professionals and gender-based violence in healthcare settings.

In response, the Court ordered the establishment of a National Task Force (NTF) to address these issues. The NTF submitted its report in November 2024, which is currently under review by various state governments.

