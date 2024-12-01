Has Devendra Fadnavis Been Picked As The New Maharashtra CM? This Senior BJP Leader Makes Bold Claims

The suspense surrounding the Maharashtra CM post continues, even into the second week after the state’s Assembly elections, where the Mahayuti coalition emerged victorious over the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the 288-seat Assembly.

A senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed on Sunday that Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Speaking anonymously to a news agency, the leader stated that the BJP legislature party meeting will take place on December 2 or 3, which will officially solidify the decision.

Ongoing Speculation and Shinde’s Health

The delay in announcing the new CM comes as the Mahayuti parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—continue discussions about government formation. Earlier, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, who had been unwell, confirmed he was recovering well after an exhaustive election schedule.

Speaking from Satara, Shinde assured that he would support the BJP’s choice for the next CM. He emphasized that there were no disagreements among Mahayuti allies regarding government formation.

Shinde clarified that the process would proceed with consensus, and discussions were ongoing among the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena. Amid rumors suggesting his son, Shrikant Shinde, might be appointed as deputy CM, Shinde reiterated that any decisions on government positions would be made collectively by the alliance partners.

Shinde’s Visit to Village and Health Update

Eknath Shinde, who had traveled to his village in Satara district on Friday, developed a fever and throat infection over the weekend. His family doctor, RM Parte, stated that Shinde was undergoing treatment and would feel better in a couple of days. Shinde confirmed that he would return to Mumbai on Sunday.

Shinde also addressed rumors about his visit to his village, explaining that it was a routine matter and not linked to any dissatisfaction with the new government structure. He had clarified his stance on the CM post earlier in the week.

Government Formation and Swearing-In Date

The process of government formation in Maharashtra continues, with BJP sources indicating that Devendra Fadnavis is the likely candidate for CM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar confirmed that the new CM would be from the BJP and mentioned that two deputy CM positions would be created, similar to the previous government structure where Shinde was CM, with Fadnavis and Pawar serving as deputies.

On Saturday, November 30, BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government would take place on December 5 at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat added to the suspense by suggesting that Eknath Shinde would make a significant political decision by Sunday evening, potentially clarifying the government formation situation. Shirsat indicated that Shinde often retreats to his native village to reflect before making such decisions.

Shinde had previously communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah that he would not obstruct the government formation process and would accept the party’s decision, as the party workers and leaders do.

While no official announcement has been made, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve confirmed that the decision for Maharashtra’s new CM has been finalized, pending final confirmation from the party’s leadership. He hinted that the people of Maharashtra already know who the next CM will be, further signaling Fadnavis as the frontrunner for the role.