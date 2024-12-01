Eknath Shinde Clears Air On ‘Mahayuti Coordination Issues’, Pledges Loyalty To Party Leadership

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday addressed rumors surrounding coordination within the Mahayuti alliance, clarifying that there were no issues between the alliance partners. He reiterated that he would follow the decision of his party’s high command when it comes to power-sharing in the state.

Shinde, who had returned to his native Dare village for some rest after a busy election season and a recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, addressed a press conference in Satara. He made it clear that the purpose of his visit was to recuperate after tirelessly working over the last two and a half years and leading the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance through the Assembly elections.

When questioned about his health, Shinde expressed that he was feeling better and emphasized his need for a brief rest after his hectic schedule. He dismissed claims made by the opposition about EVM tampering, saying that such concerns were raised only when they lost. “They didn’t question the EVMs when they won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or the recent Jharkhand polls,” he said, defending the transparency of the electoral process.

Shinde also highlighted the success of his government’s welfare programs, which he credited for the Mahayuti’s significant victory in the Assembly polls. He underscored how schemes like the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana targeted young girls and women, making a major impact on the electorate. According to Shinde, no other government had rolled out such inclusive welfare measures, which benefited women, youth, and farmers alike.

“We focused on a targeted approach, ensuring that every family got the benefits, whether it was through stipends for youth or empowerment initiatives for young girls,” Shinde explained. He attributed the alliance’s victory to these welfare schemes, which he said strengthened the bond between the government and the people.

Shinde’s remarks put to rest speculation about internal tensions within the Mahayuti and reinforced his commitment to the alliance and its leadership.

