Maharashtra Government Formation: Devendra Fadnavis Set To Takeover As Chief Minister; Eknath Shinde Paves Way

Maharashtra’s outgoing Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, openly declared that he would not hinder the formation of the new government

Maharashtra’s outgoing Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, openly declared that he would not hinder the formation of the new government, offering a clear path for the BJP to re-establish its leadership in the state. Shinde’s remarks have fueled speculation that Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s prominent leader and former CM, is poised to reclaim the top position at Mantralaya following the BJP’s stellar performance in recent elections.

“I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and told them that their decision as heads of the NDA and Mahayuti is final for us, just as it is for the BJP,” Shinde announced during a press conference in Thane. “Our Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed-breaker from our side.”

Shinde’s Open Declaration of Support

Accompanied by his Shiv Sena MLAs, including Pratap Sarnaik and Dada Bhuse, Shinde emphasized his loyalty to the coalition and reaffirmed his commitment to a smooth transition of power.

“I am saying this openly, I am not holding anything back,” he stated. “I told PM Modi not to have any concerns about me being an obstacle in forming the government. Their decision is final for the BJP, and it is final for us.”

While Shinde refrained from explicitly conceding the Chief Minister’s post, his comments were seen as a tacit acknowledgment that the BJP, buoyed by its electoral success, would likely take the lead in forming the new government.

BJP Poised to Restore Devendra Fadnavis as CM

The BJP’s landslide victory in Maharashtra elections has made the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis returning to the Chief Minister’s office increasingly likely. Fadnavis, who held the position between 2014 and 2019, narrowly missed a second term after Uddhav Thackeray split from the BJP-Sena alliance to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the Congress and NCP.

This time, the BJP appears determined to leverage its success and reclaim the top post, with support from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Shinde on Power-Sharing and Deputy CM Role

When asked if he was disappointed about not securing a second term as CM, Shinde dismissed any such notion. “There is no such thing. You must remember, BJP supported my tenure as CM,” he remarked.

On the question of who would serve as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, Shinde indicated that discussions were ongoing. “There is a meeting in Delhi tomorrow with Amit bhai [Shah], and all related decisions will be taken there,” he said.

A power-sharing formula is expected to be finalized following a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Thursday involving Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

Fadnavis Welcomes Shinde’s Announcement

Reacting to Shinde’s statement, Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition’s unity. “We have always been together. There are no differences in the Mahayuti. Even before the elections, I had said all decisions will be taken together. Today, Eknath Shinde has cleared all doubts. Soon, we shall sit with our leaders and take a decision,” Fadnavis said.

While Shinde’s public support for the BJP’s decision has eased the coalition’s internal dynamics, his future role in the government remains unclear. BJP insiders suggest that the party may urge Shinde to accept the Deputy CM position under Fadnavis to project unity within the Mahayuti.

If Shinde declines, the Shiv Sena faction may nominate one of its senior leaders, such as Dada Bhuse, Sabhuraj Desai, or Sanjay Shirsat, for the role.