Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains tense as coalition leaders deliberate on who will take the state's chief ministerial post following the BJP-led Mahayuti's resounding victory in the assembly elections.

Maharashtra CM Row: BJP Backs Shinde, Congress Alleges ‘Pressure’

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains tense as coalition leaders deliberate on who will take the state’s chief ministerial post following the BJP-led Mahayuti’s resounding victory in the assembly elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured that a decision will be made collectively by coalition leaders soon.

Congress Alleges Pressure on Shinde

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole accused the BJP’s central leadership of pressuring Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to relinquish his claim to the chief minister’s post. Reacting to Shinde’s statement that he would support any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole remarked, “The BJP’s central leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on the CM post. It is condemnable to keep Maharashtra waiting.”

BJP and Shiv Sena Leaders React

Fadnavis, reportedly vying for the CM position alongside Shinde, cited the coalition’s unity, stating, “In our Mahayuti, there was never a difference of opinions towards one another. We have always made decisions by sitting together. Soon we will meet our leaders and will make the decision collectively.”

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP chief, praised Shinde for his stance, stating, “I want to thank Shinde. He today made clear his stand on the chief minister’s post. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him.” Highlighting Shinde’s contributions as CM, Bawankule pointed to his role in completing the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar refuted claims that Shinde had declined any position, stating, “He (Eknath Shinde) hasn’t said anything that he won’t accept any post. It’s their (BJP’s) decision. Let them decide.”

Shinde’s Assurance of Support

Eknath Shinde, who resigned as Maharashtra’s chief minister, reiterated his support for the BJP’s decision. “I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said. He added, “Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side.”

Speculations on BJP’s Choice

Patole suggested the BJP might bring in a new face, hinting that even Fadnavis might be overlooked, stating, “The BJP has a custom of bringing new faces as chief ministers. It remains to be seen if the next chief minister will be the one whose name is doing rounds or someone else.”

Mahayuti’s Dominant Victory

The BJP-led coalition retained power in Maharashtra, securing a commanding 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. As the state awaits a final decision on its leadership, coalition partners continue to emphasize unity and a collective approach.

