Wednesday, November 27, 2024
‘Took Videos, Threatened’: Chhattisgarh Minor Gang-Raped Twice By School Principal, Headmaster, Teacher & Forest Officer; Report

In a harrowing case from Chhattisgarh, a 17-year-old tribal girl was gang-raped by four government officials, including her school principal, who filmed the assaults to blackmail her. The shocking incidents have led to the arrest of the accused as the investigation unfolds.

‘Took Videos, Threatened’: Chhattisgarh Minor Gang-Raped Twice By School Principal, Headmaster, Teacher & Forest Officer; Report

A Chhattisgarh minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped at least twice by four government officials, including the principal of her school, the headmaster, a teacher, and a forest deputy ranger, in the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district. Police confirmed the arrests of all four accused on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 according to a report by TOI.

Accused filmed the sexual assault

Inspector General of Police for the Surguja range, Ankit Garg, stated that if further involvement of additional individuals is uncovered during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against them as well. The accused reportedly filmed the sexual assaults and subsequently blackmailed the victim, a 17-year-old girl in class 11.

According to police reports, the survivor is currently in a state of shock and unable to speak extensively; however, she provided sufficient information to initiate a case against her assailants. The teenager is recognized as a diligent student who attends computer classes at a private center after school. Due to her home being approximately 25 kilometers from her school, she would often remain at school for these classes. Some teachers were aware of her schedule.

Teacher offered Chhattisgarh minor girl to escort her home

On November 15, after finishing her computer class, one of her teachers offered to escort her home. She accepted his offer but was instead taken to a rented house where the principal—aged 55 and identified as the oldest among the accused—along with the headmaster and deputy forest ranger were already present. The assailants took turns raping her while recording the incidents.

Following the assaults, they threatened her with the release of the videos on social media if she disclosed what had happened. Traumatized and fearful, the girl endured her suffering in silence until she finally reported the incidents.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed in accordance with Supreme Court directives aimed at protecting the privacy of individuals involved in sexual assault cases.

