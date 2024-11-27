Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Be Announced Chief Minister, BJP Hints ‘No Bihar Model’ In Maharashtra

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla stated that no pre-election commitment had been made to keep Shinde as Chief Minister. Instead, the decision would be based on the election results.

Since the Assembly results are out, the suspense over who will be the next CM of Maharashtra is intact. However BJP has hinted that the Bihar Model will not be implemented in Maharashtra.

This makes it likely that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is soon to take up the role of the Chief minister, and Eknath Shinde will not retain his position. Today, the name for CM will be announced.

In a battle of two alliances, Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, the tensions and negotiations of a CM face of both the alliances, has been since the campaigning.

The Mahayuti alliance, that included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar led NCP, emerged victorious in the Maharashtra elections, giving a crushing defeat to the opposition alliance MVA. However, the BJP secured a dominant 132 seats.

No ‘Bihar Model’ in Maharashtra

In Bihar, an ally leader (like Nitish Kumar) was made CM despite BJP’s larger presence and number of seats. This was called the ‘Bihar’ Model. Nitish Kumar has been an important leader in Bihar Politics who has been the state’s CM, nine times.

“The Bihar model doesn’t apply here,” Shukla said.

Shinde Resigns, now serving a ‘Caretaker’ CM

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister, fulfilling a constitutional obligation as the Assembly’s term ended. Shinde will serve as caretaker CM until the new government is sworn in.

While Shiv Sena leaders, including MP Naresh Mhaske, pushed for Shinde to remain as CM, BJP leaders in Delhi reportedly viewed these efforts as “pressure tactics.”

There have been push from other alliance members to appoint Shinde as the deputy CM or a Union minister.

NDA ally RPI chief Ramdas Athawale said, If Shinde doesn’t want to be Deputy CM, he can move to Delhi as a Union Minister,”

Others speculate that he will be provided with good portfolios.

Grand Swearing-In Planned

Sources suggest that the BJP is preparing for a grand swearing-in ceremony, with caste and regional considerations playing a role in the cabinet’s composition. Reports indicate the government could include one CM and two Deputy CMs.

Final Decision Expected Soon

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said discussions among Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar (of the NCP) with BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would finalize the decision.

“An announcement will likely be made by Wednesday morning,” Shirsat said.

