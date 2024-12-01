Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
‘Doing Good Now’, Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Support To BJP Leadership After Health Scare

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde reassures public about his health, says he’s ‘doing good now’ and reiterates support for BJP leadership.

‘Doing Good Now’, Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Support To BJP Leadership After Health Scare

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, spoke to the media on Saturday, addressing concerns about his health and reaffirming his unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

Shinde, who recently returned from a crucial meeting in Delhi, had traveled to his native village in Satara to recuperate after an intense election schedule. The Shiv Sena leader clarified that he had taken no formal leave during his 2.5 years as CM and that his health issues were a result of the exhaustion from his continuous work schedule.

“I am doing good now. I had come here to rest after the hectic election schedule. I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the CM. People are still here to meet me. This is why I fell ill,” Shinde told reporters in Satara. He added that his health was improving, and he was confident of returning to work soon.

Reiterating his commitment to his party and the people of Maharashtra, Shinde emphasized his “unconditional support” to the BJP leadership. He also expressed pride in the work done by his government in Maharashtra over the past two and a half years, stating, “The work of this government will be written in golden letters in history.”

The statement came as Shinde aimed to quell speculation about his health and political stance, reinforcing his leadership and readiness to serve the people of Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

Eknath Shinde health update Eknath Shinde Satara visit Eknath Shinde support BJP Maharashtra caretaker CM

