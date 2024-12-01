Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

Cyclone Fengal floods Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting massive rescue operations by NDRF and the Indian Army, as water levels rise in affected areas.

Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

Cyclone Fengal’s landfall on November 30 wreaked havoc in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with relentless rainfall causing severe flooding. In Cuddalore, where the situation has been particularly dire, residential areas were submerged, forcing local disaster teams to use boats for rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by District Collector Balaraman, has been tirelessly working to evacuate stranded residents, and local rescue teams were seen using heavy machinery to clear fallen trees blocking highways, particularly in the Chinna Gangankuppam area, a border zone between Cuddalore and Puducherry.

The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, and remained stationary for hours, exacerbating the challenges posed by heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that as of early Sunday morning, Cyclone Fengal had not moved in the past six hours, but was expected to weaken into a deep depression over the next few hours. A red alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions, along with parts of south Andhra Pradesh, due to the severe weather.

MUST READ: Bihar: Egg Seller’s Son Clears BPSC PCS-J, Becomes Judge By Taking Lessions Via YouTube Tutorials

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy revealed that the union territory had received an unprecedented 50 cm of rainfall overnight, leading to massive flooding across the city. “Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded in floodwaters,” Rangasamy stated.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Indian Army’s Chennai Garrison Battalion was quickly mobilized to assist with rescue operations. The troops, part of the Dakshin Bharat Area, were requisitioned at 1 am by the Puducherry District Collector. A Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team, led by Major Ajay Sangwan, traveled 160 km overnight and arrived at the flood-hit areas at 5:30 am. Upon arrival, they were briefed about the urgent situation in the Krishna Nagar area, where water levels had risen to five feet, stranding nearly 500 families.

By 6:15 am, the Army’s efforts were underway, successfully evacuating over 100 people in just two hours, with further evacuations planned as the floodwaters continued to rise.

The Indian Army’s swift response, alongside the tireless work of local authorities and rescue teams, is proving critical in alleviating the suffering of those affected by the cyclone. As the storm weakens and the focus shifts to recovery, the combined efforts of various agencies offer a glimmer of hope to the communities devastated by Cyclone Fengal.

ALSO READ: Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

