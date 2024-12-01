Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

An IndiGo Airlines flight experienced a chilling moment of danger on Saturday evening as Cyclone Fengal slammed into Tamil Nadu. The Airbus A320 neo, operating flight 6E-683 from Mumbai to Chennai, was seconds away from landing at Chennai International Airport when it aborted the attempt, narrowly avoiding a potentially catastrophic accident. In a viral video, the plane’s wheels came dangerously close to the runway, but the captain executed a “go-around,” a standard maneuver when a safe landing is not possible.

The cyclonic storm, which had intensified as it made landfall near Puducherry, triggered challenging conditions at the airport, causing the flight to miss its scheduled landing. With winds gusting and heavy rain lashing the region, the airport was in turmoil, with operations temporarily suspended until 4 am on Sunday. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for updated flight statuses. The video showing the dramatic moment garnered over one lakh views, with many users reacting to the terrifying close call.

Challenging conditions at Chennai International airport as cyclone Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry and is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coasts in the next three to four hours. The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains in the coastal districts, inundating houses and… pic.twitter.com/1AUohfWfB9 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 30, 2024

In the aftermath, IndiGo issued a statement, explaining that the go-around maneuver was part of their safety protocol. “Our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism,” the airline spokesperson reassured. The storm, which had caused widespread flooding in coastal areas, crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, with heavy rains inundating homes and hospitals. The cyclone’s slow movement caused further disruption, but the Chennai airport resumed operations early Sunday, with flights slowly returning to normal.

Cyclone Fengal’s impact was far-reaching, and relief operations began promptly, with the Indian Army and NDRF stepping in to assist affected regions.

