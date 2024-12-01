Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bihar: Egg Seller’s Son Clears BPSC PCS-J, Becomes Judge By Taking Lessions Via YouTube Tutorials

Adarsh Kumar, son of an egg seller in Bihar, clears BPSC PCS-J exam using YouTube lessons. His journey proves the power of self-study and family support.

Bihar: Egg Seller’s Son Clears BPSC PCS-J, Becomes Judge By Taking Lessions Via YouTube Tutorials

In the bustling town of Shivganj in Aurangabad, a father’s sacrifices and a son’s unyielding determination have led to an inspiring success story. Adarsh Kumar, the son of Vijay Saav, who has been running an egg shop for over two decades, has cleared the BPSC PCS-J exam, achieving his dream of becoming a judge. His story is one of grit, resilience, and the unwavering support of his family.

Adarsh’s father, Vijay, worked tirelessly to support his family, selling eggs for a living, while his mother, Sunaina Devi, took a loan to fund his education. His siblings also made significant sacrifices, with his younger brother paying for Adarsh’s tuition fees by giving private lessons. Despite the financial struggles, Adarsh remained focused on his studies. He chose a unique path, relying on YouTube tutorials and online resources to study for the exam, as he couldn’t afford expensive coaching institutes.

After completing his matriculation and intermediate education from Bokaro, Jharkhand, Adarsh pursued his BA LLB from Chanakya Law College, Patna. His dream of becoming a judge materialized in 2023 when he decided to take the BPSC PCS-J exam. With immense dedication, Adarsh studied for up to 20 hours a day, using the power of social media as an educational tool.

MUST READ: Sambhal Mosque: ASI Seeks Control Over Mughal-Era Structure In Court Response

Adarsh’s success is even more remarkable because he achieved it on his first attempt. His story sheds light on the power of self-motivation, family support, and the role of online learning in shaping futures. When asked about his use of social media, Adarsh shared, “There’s a lot of content on social media, but it depends on what you choose to watch. For me, it was about focusing on what would help me reach my goals.”

On November 29, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the results of the 32nd Judicial Service exam, where 153 candidates, including Adarsh Kumar, cleared the prestigious exam. The successful candidates include individuals from various categories, with 75 women among them.

Adarsh Kumar’s journey, from his humble beginnings to becoming a judge, serves as a testament to the power of hard work, sacrifice, and the transformative potential of online education.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Anti-Conversion Bill to Tackle Forced Religious Conversions

Filed under

Bihar Bihar judicial exam BPSC Govt jobs

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;...

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Entertainment

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox