Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Anti-Conversion Bill to Tackle Forced Religious Conversions

In a significant move to curb forced religious conversions, the Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday approved the Anti-Conversion Bill, which introduces stringent measures against coercive practices. The bill, titled The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2024, will be presented in the state legislature during the upcoming parliamentary session for formal enactment.

Strict Penalties for Forced Conversions

The proposed legislation aims to tackle forced religious conversions carried out through fraud, coercion, undue influence, or inducement. It prescribes punishments ranging from one to five years of imprisonment for violators. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa explained that the bill draws insights from similar laws in other states to ensure its effectiveness in addressing the issue.

“People were lured into converting their religion without understanding the implications. We analysed similar policies from other states as well. We have categorised the punishments accordingly so that forced religious conversions can be stopped,” Bairwa stated during a press briefing.

Marriage for Conversion to Be Declared Invalid

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the bill’s provisions to safeguard individuals from deceptive conversions. He highlighted that marriages carried out solely for the purpose of religious conversion could be declared invalid by family courts.

“The proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting someone’s religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence. If a person marries for the purpose of illegal conversion, the family court will have the right to declare such a marriage invalid,” Sharma noted.

Government’s Commitment to Prevent Illegal Conversions

Reiterating the government’s dedication to addressing unlawful religious conversions, Chief Minister Sharma shared the Cabinet’s resolve on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rajasthan government committed to stopping illegal religious conversions. In the Cabinet meeting held in the Chief Minister’s Office today, it was decided to introduce ‘The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2024’ in the Assembly to stop attempts at conversion by inducement or fraud,” he posted.

Promoting Public Welfare and Cultural Integrity

Jogaram Patel, Rajasthan’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, highlighted the broader implications of the Cabinet’s decision, describing it as a step toward enhancing development and social harmony in the state.

“These decisions will establish new dimensions of development, public welfare, and prosperity in the state. The cooperation and dedication of all of us are essential in this determination to make Rajasthan the leading and prosperous state of the country. Come, let us ensure our participation in this campaign of Rising Rajasthan with social harmony and cultural upliftment,” Patel wrote on X.

Next Steps for the Anti-Conversion Bill

Once tabled in the state legislature, the bill is expected to spark a wide-ranging discussion among lawmakers. Its provisions aim to address a long-standing issue that has sparked debates across the country, with Rajasthan now joining other states in taking legislative action.

The move has been met with cautious optimism by various groups, who see it as a necessary step to ensure religious freedom and protect vulnerable communities from exploitation. However, critics are likely to scrutinize its implementation and possible implications on interfaith marriages and personal freedoms.