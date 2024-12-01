Sambhal Mosque: ASI Seeks Control Over Mughal-Era Structure In Court Response

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filed a court response seeking control and management of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. ASI brought to the notice resistance from the mosque's management and unauthorized modifications at the heritage site.

On Friday, lawyer Vishnu Sharma, appearing for the ASI, filed a counter, arguing against the court’s order allowing a survey of the mosque. The statement of the ASI said that the agency had faced considerable resistance from the management committee of the mosque and local residents in conducting surveys of the site.

Another point Sharma had to make was an incident dated January 19, 2018 when FIR was filed against the management committee of the mosque for installation of steel railings on its stairs without any permission sought for it. This, he explained, was an instance of unauthorized alteration done to the building and which, in itself, was a plea of the agency that the alteration must not be encouraged.

Concerns Over Unauthorized Alteration

Shahi Jama Masjid is an important monument from the Mughal era that was notified to be under ASI protection in the year 1920. Under such protection, the onus of maintenance and operation of the mosque is upon ASI. Sharma raised the contention that, as the site is in the control of ASI, public visitation of the site is permissible only according to ASI regulations.

In its complaint, the ASI repeated that it only wants the management and administration of the monument to remain in its hand. The agency further states that the mosque’s structure modification is illegal and needs restrictions.

Request For Strict Adherence To ASI Guidelines

In the light of these events, the ASI has once again pointed out that strict control and supervision over the mosque must be maintained to ensure that all structural modification or alteration must strictly adhere to the legal norms for conservation of heritage.

