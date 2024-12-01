Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The Cyclone Fengal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM.

Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The Cyclone Fengal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM. The cyclone brought strong winds and heavy rains, prompting weather authorities to issue warnings for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Currently, the cyclone is moving west-southwestward and is gradually weakening into a deep depression.

Impact of Cyclone Fengal in Andhra Pradesh

The cyclone’s effects are being felt across Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains reported in many regions. Officials from the Meteorological Department have warned of intense rainfall, especially in low-lying areas, urging residents to remain vigilant.

During landfall, the cyclone unleashed winds reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h, causing disruptions in coastal areas. Once fully over land, it is expected to weaken further into a depression.

Rainfall Forecast and Affected Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains for today and tomorrow, particularly in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Telangana is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

Since Friday, regions in Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh have experienced continuous rains due to the cyclone’s impact. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has predicted heavy downpours in these areas, extending into Sunday and Monday.

Key districts expected to receive heavy rainfall include:

  • Tirupati
  • Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore
  • Chittoor
  • Annamayya
  • YSR Kadapa
  • Sri Sathya Sai

Flash Flood Warnings Issued

The IMD has warned of potential flash floods in districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa. Fishermen in coastal regions have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Monday. Ports like Krishnapatnam have been issued Level 6 warnings, while Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, and Vadarevu ports are under Level 3 warnings.

Tirupati witnessed relentless rainfall on Saturday, with roads leading to key pilgrimage sites, including the pathway from Tirumala to Srivari Paadalu and Papavinasanam, being closed due to flooding. In Tirupati district’s KM Agraharam, the highest rainfall of 13.3 cm was recorded. Water overflowed onto roads in Narayanavanam, Yerpedu, and KVP Puram mandals, disrupting vehicular movement.

Government Response and Preparedness

In response to the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting with disaster management officials, district collectors, and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He emphasized real-time monitoring of the cyclone’s impact and instructed authorities to take immediate measures to mitigate risks.

Schools in the affected districts have been closed since Saturday afternoon as a precaution. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the safety of people in low-lying areas and provide timely updates on flood conditions.

The Meteorological Department continues to caution residents in low-lying areas to remain alert for possible flash floods. The authorities are working to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of the affected population as the cyclone weakens further.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Chennai Airport Shut, And Widespread Flooding

Filed under

andhra pradesh bay of bengal cyclone Fengal Heavy Rainfall Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk Shares How He Bonded With Barron Trump At Thanksgiving Dinner

Elon Musk Shares How He Bonded With Barron Trump At Thanksgiving Dinner

TTD Tightens Rules: No Political Or Hate Speeches Allowed At Tirumala

TTD Tightens Rules: No Political Or Hate Speeches Allowed At Tirumala

Bangladesh Clarifies Hindu Leader’s Arrest; Calls Misinterpretation at UN Forum

Bangladesh Clarifies Hindu Leader’s Arrest; Calls Misinterpretation at UN Forum

Sambhal Mosque: ASI Seeks Control Over Mughal-Era Structure In Court Response

Sambhal Mosque: ASI Seeks Control Over Mughal-Era Structure In Court Response

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Anti-Conversion Bill to Tackle Forced Religious Conversions

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Anti-Conversion Bill to Tackle Forced Religious Conversions

Entertainment

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox