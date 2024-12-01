Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The Cyclone Fengal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM.

The Cyclone Fengal, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM. The cyclone brought strong winds and heavy rains, prompting weather authorities to issue warnings for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Currently, the cyclone is moving west-southwestward and is gradually weakening into a deep depression.

Impact of Cyclone Fengal in Andhra Pradesh

The cyclone’s effects are being felt across Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains reported in many regions. Officials from the Meteorological Department have warned of intense rainfall, especially in low-lying areas, urging residents to remain vigilant.

During landfall, the cyclone unleashed winds reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h, causing disruptions in coastal areas. Once fully over land, it is expected to weaken further into a depression.

Rainfall Forecast and Affected Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains for today and tomorrow, particularly in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Telangana is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

Since Friday, regions in Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh have experienced continuous rains due to the cyclone’s impact. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has predicted heavy downpours in these areas, extending into Sunday and Monday.

Key districts expected to receive heavy rainfall include:

Tirupati

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore

Chittoor

Annamayya

YSR Kadapa

Sri Sathya Sai

Flash Flood Warnings Issued

The IMD has warned of potential flash floods in districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa. Fishermen in coastal regions have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Monday. Ports like Krishnapatnam have been issued Level 6 warnings, while Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, and Vadarevu ports are under Level 3 warnings.

Tirupati witnessed relentless rainfall on Saturday, with roads leading to key pilgrimage sites, including the pathway from Tirumala to Srivari Paadalu and Papavinasanam, being closed due to flooding. In Tirupati district’s KM Agraharam, the highest rainfall of 13.3 cm was recorded. Water overflowed onto roads in Narayanavanam, Yerpedu, and KVP Puram mandals, disrupting vehicular movement.

Government Response and Preparedness

In response to the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting with disaster management officials, district collectors, and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He emphasized real-time monitoring of the cyclone’s impact and instructed authorities to take immediate measures to mitigate risks.

Schools in the affected districts have been closed since Saturday afternoon as a precaution. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the safety of people in low-lying areas and provide timely updates on flood conditions.

The Meteorological Department continues to caution residents in low-lying areas to remain alert for possible flash floods. The authorities are working to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of the affected population as the cyclone weakens further.