Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal To Weaken In 3 Hours As It Stays Stationary Near Puducherry: IMD

Cyclone Fengal, which landed near Puducherry on November 30, has stayed put in the region and is expected to weaken within the next three hours, according to the IMD. Meanwhile, operations resumed at Chennai airport after being delayed and canceled.

Cyclone Fengal To Weaken In 3 Hours As It Stays Stationary Near Puducherry: IMD

Cyclone Fengal, which has been hovering in the area since it made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, is expected to weaken gradually in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, Chennai airport resumed operations past midnight after temporarily suspending flights earlier in the day. Despite the resumption, numerous flights, both domestic and international, faced cancellations and delays.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, mentioned in the update released on Sunday morning that Cyclone Fengal made landfall at around 5:30 PM in the evening on November 30 near Puducherry. By 10:30 to 11:30 PM, it completed the process. The cyclone would remain nearly stationary over the area close to Puducherry, but move slowly westwards into the next few hours, and is expected to deepen into a deep depression, weakening into the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region.

Rains In Puducherry

The cyclone caused the worst rain in Puducherry, with the region getting its highest ever rainfall at 46 cm during the period. Balachandran said that Mailam in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, too, had a maximum of 50 cm rain between 8:30 AM on November 30 and 5:30 AM on Sunday. The record Puducherry rainfall was over the previous high of 21 cm on October 31, 2004.

Airports Resume Operations

Cyclone Fengal also affected Chennai International Airport, where its operations were halted earlier on Sunday. Still, by past midnight, the airport resumed operations. However, many flights remained affected, with 24 domestic flights canceled and 26 international flights delayed. Many passengers faced significant disruption since the region was still in the process of recovery from the effects of the cyclone.

As Cyclone Fengal weakens and moves away from the coastal regions, the IMD continues to monitor the situation, providing updates on rainfall and any further potential impact. Authorities are focusing on recovery efforts as the storm’s intensity diminishes.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Chennai Airport Shut, And Widespread Flooding

Filed under

Chennai cyclone Fengal imd national news

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Struggles with ‘Very Poor’ AQI For 8th Consecutive Day; GRAP-IV Restrictions Continue

Delhi Struggles with ‘Very Poor’ AQI For 8th Consecutive Day; GRAP-IV Restrictions Continue

Georgia Protests Erupt Against EU Membership Delay Amid Clashes with Police in Tbilisi

Georgia Protests Erupt Against EU Membership Delay Amid Clashes with Police in Tbilisi

He’s Pushing X’s Agenda: Anthony Albanese On Musk’s Criticism Amid Under-16 Social Media Ban

He’s Pushing X’s Agenda: Anthony Albanese On Musk’s Criticism Amid Under-16 Social Media Ban

Joe Rogan Reveals Zelensky Tried To Come On His Podcast Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Joe Rogan Reveals Zelensky Tried To Come On His Podcast Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Trump Nominates Kash Patel As FBI Director; Draws Sharp Divide Among People

Trump Nominates Kash Patel As FBI Director; Draws Sharp Divide Among People

Entertainment

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox