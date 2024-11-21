In Pics: Indian Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Conferred With Honorary General Rank By Nepal’s President

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been conferred the honorary General rank by Nepal's President, continuing a historic tradition of military ties between the two nations.

General Dwivedi was conferred upon this honorary rank by Nepal’s President, Ramchandra Paudel in a ceremony celebrating historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal. This honorary rank confers the mutual respect and cooperation among the Indian Army and the Nepali Army that share their commitment toward peace and regional stability.

Five-Day Visit To Strengthen Defence Ties

As part of his official visit, General Dwivedi made a five-day trip to Nepal for the improvement of defence relations by exploring new dimensions of cooperation between two neighboring nations. His visit underlines strengthening the bilateral defense framework in the framework of shifting security dynamics in the region.

It was on the first day of the visit that General Dwivedi interacted with Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, which kick-started the political parleys. He also had an informal talk with his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, to discuss mutual concerns and strategies for further reinforcement of the military cooperation.

Fixed Date Meetings With Nepal’s Leaders

A part of the visit’s schedule, General Dwivedi will be speaking to the officers attending the Nepali Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri on November 22. In this lecture, he would share his observations on strategic challenges faced by both nations and discuss ways and means for improvement in military training and cooperation.

Apart from military meetings, General Dwivedi will address key political leaders of Nepal, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai, to discuss mutual security interests, regional stability, and strengthen bilateral ties in defence and security.

Meeting With Veterans And Key Military Establishments

On November 23, General Dwivedi will be present at an ex-servicemen rally in Pokhara, when he will pay his respects to the Indian Army veterans living in Nepal. He will also pay tributes to the ‘Veer Naris’ – widows of slain soldiers – and gallantry awardees, where the nation’s sacrifices are paid their respects. This is a very important occasion wherein the Indian veterans residing here are being given homage.

The general is also due to call on the Nepali Army’s Western Division Headquarters, where he will be given an operational briefing, further solidifying cooperation between the two forces in operational terms.

On November 24, General Dwivedi will return to India after a visit to Nepal. It is expected that the trip will further cement the defence ties between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army and pave the way for more collaboration on various fronts.

