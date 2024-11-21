Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

In Pics: Indian Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Conferred With Honorary General Rank By Nepal’s President

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been conferred the honorary General rank by Nepal's President, continuing a historic tradition of military ties between the two nations.

In Pics: Indian Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Conferred With Honorary General Rank By Nepal’s President

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, was awarded the title of Honorary General of the Nepali Army. This title speaks of the long-standing, close military relations between both nations, a tradition that dates back to 1950.

General Dwivedi was conferred upon this honorary rank by Nepal’s President, Ramchandra Paudel in a ceremony celebrating historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal. This honorary rank confers the mutual respect and cooperation among the Indian Army and the Nepali Army that share their commitment toward peace and regional stability.

Five-Day Visit To Strengthen Defence Ties

As part of his official visit, General Dwivedi made a five-day trip to Nepal for the improvement of defence relations by exploring new dimensions of cooperation between two neighboring nations. His visit underlines strengthening the bilateral defense framework in the framework of shifting security dynamics in the region.

It was on the first day of the visit that General Dwivedi interacted with Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, which kick-started the political parleys. He also had an informal talk with his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, to discuss mutual concerns and strategies for further reinforcement of the military cooperation.

Fixed Date Meetings With Nepal’s Leaders

A part of the visit’s schedule, General Dwivedi will be speaking to the officers attending the Nepali Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri on November 22. In this lecture, he would share his observations on strategic challenges faced by both nations and discuss ways and means for improvement in military training and cooperation.

Apart from military meetings, General Dwivedi will address key political leaders of Nepal, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai, to discuss mutual security interests, regional stability, and strengthen bilateral ties in defence and security.

Meeting With Veterans And Key Military Establishments

On November 23, General Dwivedi will be present at an ex-servicemen rally in Pokhara, when he will pay his respects to the Indian Army veterans living in Nepal. He will also pay tributes to the ‘Veer Naris’ – widows of slain soldiers – and gallantry awardees, where the nation’s sacrifices are paid their respects. This is a very important occasion wherein the Indian veterans residing here are being given homage.

The general is also due to call on the Nepali Army’s Western Division Headquarters, where he will be given an operational briefing, further solidifying cooperation between the two forces in operational terms.

On November 24, General Dwivedi will return to India after a visit to Nepal. It is expected that the trip will further cement the defence ties between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army and pave the way for more collaboration on various fronts.

MUST READ | Delhi HC Junks Plea To De-Register AIMIM As Political Party

Filed under

General Upendra Dwivedi Indian Army Nepal Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox