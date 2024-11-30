Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Is Eknath Shinde’s Health Deteriorating? Why Is Maharashtra Caretaker CM Under ‘Medical’ Observation

Eknath Shinde is experiencing fever, throat irritation, and weakness, likely due to exertion from extensive travel.

Is Eknath Shinde’s Health Deteriorating? Why Is Maharashtra Caretaker CM Under ‘Medical’ Observation

Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, is under medical observation due to a respiratory tract infection and fever, as suspense builds over the next Chief Minister of the Mahayuti-led state government.

What happened to Eknath Shinde?

Civil Surgeon Dr. Yuvraj Karpe reported that Shinde is experiencing fever, throat irritation, and weakness, likely due to exertion from extensive travel and farming activities in recent weeks.

“His pulse rate and blood pressure are normal, and tests have ruled out dengue and malaria. He has been administered antibiotics, including Monocef and Beplex saline, and advised two days of rest,” Dr. Karpe said.

Mahayuti Meeting

Shinde returned to his native village, Dare Tamb in Satara district, on Friday after a meeting in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Mahayuti leaders. Reports suggest he was unwell even during the Delhi meeting, which was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The meeting was expected to finalize the state government’s leadership, but Shinde’s health concerns have delayed subsequent discussions. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat hinted that Shinde might make a “significant political decision” by Sunday evening.

Former Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar visited Shinde in Dare Tamb on Saturday but left without meeting him due to his health condition. Dr. RM Patre, Shinde’s family doctor, confirmed that a team of doctors is monitoring him, adding that his condition is improving.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the swearing-in of the new Maharashtra government will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed claims of Shinde being upset over the political developments. “He is not upset. He was already unwell during the Delhi meeting,” Samant clarified.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM To Be From BJP, 2 Deputy CM From Others, Confirms NCP Chief Ajit Pawar

