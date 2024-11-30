Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra CM To Be From BJP, 2 Deputy CM From Others, Confirms NCP Chief Ajit Pawar

Ahead of CM announcement, “BJP will have the Chief Minister, while the Deputy Chief Minister posts will go to the other two allies,” confirms NCP Chief Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra CM To Be From BJP, 2 Deputy CM From Others, Confirms NCP Chief Ajit Pawar

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, is set to form the new government in Maharashtra.

BJP will have the Chief Minister, while the Deputy Chief Minister posts will go to the other two allies, says NCP Chief Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar confirmed the arrangement on Saturday, stating, “The state will have one Chief Minister from BJP and two Deputy Chief Ministers from the other two parties of Mahayuti. Tentatively, the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5.”

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule also announced the swearing-in ceremony via a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the event will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on December 5 at 5 PM. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahayuti alliance secured a resounding victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41.

Cabinet Discussions Underway

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the cabinet formation. Shinde expressed his willingness to abide by any decision made by the BJP leadership regarding the Chief Minister’s post.

While BJP is expected to name Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has reportedly sought a heavyweight portfolio such as the Home Department in addition to the Deputy Chief Minister position. Discussions on the distribution of portfolios are ongoing, with leaders of the three parties working on a formula to allocate ministerial roles.

Delay In Announcement

The announcement of the Chief Minister has been delayed following Shinde’s unexpected return to his village in Satara district. His departure paused discussions, raising speculation about internal disagreements. However, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have denied any discord, emphasizing that the alliance remains united.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Concedes To BJP’s Decision On Maharashtra’s Next CM, ‘No Obstacle From Our End’

Filed under

Ajit Pawar CM Devendra Fadnavis eknath shinde Maharashtra CM Mahayuti alliance

Advertisement

Also Read

Mohun Bagan Back On Top with Cummings’ Late Strike

Mohun Bagan Back On Top with Cummings’ Late Strike

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup...

Old Video Of Trudeau Mocking Trump Goes Viral As Canadian PM Dines With President-Elect Amid Tariff Threats

Old Video Of Trudeau Mocking Trump Goes Viral As Canadian PM Dines With President-Elect Amid...

Meghan Markle Set For A Bold 2025 Comeback With Netflix Show And Lifestyle Brand Launch

Meghan Markle Set For A Bold 2025 Comeback With Netflix Show And Lifestyle Brand Launch

Movement To Save Delhi’s Rural Belt Calls For Boycott Of Upcoming Delhi Polls: But Why?

Movement To Save Delhi’s Rural Belt Calls For Boycott Of Upcoming Delhi Polls: But Why?

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox