Thursday, November 28, 2024
Eknath Shinde Concedes To BJP’s Decision On Maharashtra’s Next CM, ‘No Obstacle From Our End’

Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the CM post, having led the BJP to a historic victory in the state.

At a press conference, Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde finally agreed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision on the Chief Minister, officially withdrawing his claim. Shinde made it clear that he had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his complete support for whatever decision the BJP leadership makes over the government formation.

“I had told the BJP leadership that whatever decision you take, I will be happy with it. There will be no speed-breakers and obstacles from our end. You (BJP leadership) gave me an opportunity (to be CM for 2.5 years). The Centre backed Mahayuti in providing funds for development projects… Both PM Modi and Amit Shahji stood like a rock behind us’ Shinde said.

Fadnavis Emerges as Strong Contender

Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the CM post, having led the BJP to a historic victory in the state. Shinde acknowledged the BJP’s pivotal role in his tenure, emphasizing the party’s support for various welfare schemes and development projects that were carried out under his leadership. However, he refrained from showing any sign of discontent over being sidelined for the CM role, asserting that he was “content” with his position.

Shinde remarked, “I have always worked for the common man. All the welfare schemes that I brought in the state were because I knew the pain of the poor. I am happy to be identified as the brother of our ‘Ladki Bahin’. I am content now. I am not upset.” Despite his conciliatory tone, Shinde subtly hinted at his popularity as a leader, calling himself the “most popular CM” and taking credit for the historic mandate received by the alliance, which he attributed to his leadership and the focus on development.

In his statement, Shinde stated that he, along with NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis, would meet with Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the finer points of the government formation process. This conference is scheduled to establish portfolios for the newly formed coalition government.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also spoke to the media, thanking Shinde for clearing up any confusion about the leadership situation. Bawankule acknowledged Shinde’s position and told him that his cooperation would be critical to the smooth establishment of the cabinet. His statements were in response to the opposition’s attempts to divide the ruling alliance.

