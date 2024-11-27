Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Maharashtra CM Suspense: Eknath Shinde Says ‘We Accept Whatever Decision Modi, Shah Take’

Shinde emphasized that the Mahayuti alliance had done great work during its 2.5 years in power, particularly focusing on development. "The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) had stopped development work, but we continued working for the people," he remarked.

Maharashtra CM Suspense: Eknath Shinde Says ‘We Accept Whatever Decision Modi, Shah Take’

The suspense surrounding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues as Eknath Shinde, caretaker CM and Shiv Sena leader, addressed the media amid political uncertainty. Following the historic victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde reiterated that the decision regarding the state’s CM post has been left to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA secured 235 out of 288 seats in the state elections, with BJP leading, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP.

Shinde said, “I told PM Modi, as the leader of NDA, you take the decision. And whatever decision you take will be final for us.” This statement clearly positions the faith of the party in Modi’s leadership to take the decision on the next steps. This now adds to the speculation over who will finally become the Chief Minister between Shinde and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, both of whom have emerged as leading contenders.

Gratitude and Reflection on the Landslide Victory

Shinde also thanked the people of Maharashtra from the bottom of his heart for their overwhelming support, calling the results of 2024 election outcome a “landslide win.” “I thank Maharashtra voters again. This was a landslide win for us,” he said, emphasizing that the success was a result of the hard work put in by the Mahayuti alliance over the last 2.5 years.

With much emotion, he said, “I didn’t do anything for popularity; what I did speaks for itself and puts me up there among the topmost popular leaders.” He said that in essence, the credit goes to the alliance’s joint efforts to bring welfare schemes and development projects to the state, as opposed to the stalled development during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A Common Man’s Leadership

Amidst the growing speculation about his political future, Shinde, known for his grassroots approach, emphasized his connection to the people. “I am a Karyakarta and a common man,” he said, recalling his tireless efforts during the campaign. “I walked miles during the poll campaign, worked late into the night, and started early every morning. I conducted numerous rallies and sabhas with the public,” he added, reaffirming his commitment to serving the people of Maharashtra.

Shinde stressed that his leadership has always been about the people, not about personal gain. “What is important is not what I get, but what the people of the state get,” he remarked, reflecting on his long-standing philosophy of putting the welfare of the people first.

‘We Don’t Get Upset,’ Says Shinde on Election Success

With the speculation surrounding his future, Shinde remained composed, stating, “I am not the kind who gets upset, we are the kind of people who fight, fight for the people.” His words reflect his strong resolve to continue working for the people of Maharashtra, irrespective of the outcome in the ongoing discussions about the next CM.

He also took a moment to express his satisfaction with the work completed during his tenure as the caretaker CM, adding, “I am very satisfied with all the work that has been done in the last 2.5 years. The huge amount of votes we received was only because of the work we did.”

Political Rivalries and Future Direction

Shinde tries to navigate the hazy waters of competition with a competing CM, political analysts, as always, retain the power to speculate on the outcome. Both of them push Shinde and Fadnavis into the fray with huge followers, even though Shinde’s position on the leader post is not a certainty. Focusing on development and making systematic outreach connect with the common man, that point must definitely have made him a potential contender. The decision from that point onward will depend on negotiations within the NDA.

Looking Forward: What’s Next for Maharashtra?

With the final decision on the Maharashtra CM still hanging in the balance, all eyes are on Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, which will likely determine the future of the state’s governance. Shinde’s leadership style, centered on development and welfare, has resonated with the people of Maharashtra, and the political landscape continues to evolve as discussions around the CM post intensify.

