‘Adani Not Guilty’ Trends On X Amid Consecutive Ruckus In Parliament

Amid the Adani ruckus in and around the country, ‘Adani not guilty’ trends on the social media platform X. It was observed that on day 2 of the Parliament winter session, both houses—the upper and lower houses—were adjourned amid the opposition’s protest to discuss the Adani bribery charges, including the Sabhal violence.

However, in a press conference today, advocates Mukesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi came forth to whitewash the allegation on Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

Advocate Mukesh Jethmalani’s Statement

Advocate Mukesh Jethmalani argued that the DOJ’s actions appear to be politically driven, likening them to a “scorched earth policy” by the outgoing Biden administration. “President Trump himself called the DOJ a farce,” he said, emphasizing that such a statement from a president-elect holds significant weight.

He noted the suspicious timing of the indictment, which coincided with Gautam Adani congratulating Donald Trump on his electoral success. Jethmalani suggested that the allegations were rushed and lacked credible evidence, describing the process as a “hatchet job.”

He also added that Congress and the INDI Alliance seem to harp on two issues involving alleged foreign interference—Adani and Manipur. “These are matters that they should refrain from politicizing. It’s not in the country’s interest to keep stoking these fires.”

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi’s Statement

On the other hand, Former Attorney General and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, says, “I want to clarify that these are my personal legal views. I am not a spokesperson for the Adani Group. However, I have represented the Adani Group in various cases. I have reviewed the U.S. court indictment, which is about 54 pages long. It contains five charges, with Counts 1 and 5 being the most significant. Importantly, neither Mr. Adani nor his nephew has been named in these two counts. Count 1 pertains to a conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which is similar to India’s Prevention of Corruption Act. This count names other individuals, including some officers and a foreign party, but excludes the Adanis. Count 5 involves obstruction of justice, a serious charge, yet neither Mr. Adani nor his nephew is mentioned. The indictment primarily targets other individuals. The allegations lack specific details, such as who was bribed, how, and which department the officials belong to. The charge sheet is silent on these essential points, making it unclear how one should respond. I am sure the Adani Group will seek legal advice, including from American lawyers, and respond accordingly. In summary, I want to emphasize that Mr. Adani and his nephew have not been named in either Count 1 or Count 5, despite some media reports suggesting otherwise. These are my personal views based on reading the indictment, and the Adani Group will respond in its own capacity.”

Netizens Reactions

