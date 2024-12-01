‘Society will perish’, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Warning Over Low Population Growth

Mohan Bhagwat warns that a society will perish if its population growth rate falls below 2.1, stressing the importance of family and balanced growth.

In a striking address on Sunday at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat raised an urgent concern about India’s population growth rate. Bhagwat warned that a society’s very existence could be jeopardized if its population growth rate falls below 2.1, a threshold considered essential for societal survival. Drawing from the principles of ‘Loksankhya Shastra,’ which studies population dynamics, Bhagwat said, “If we go below 2.1, then that society perishes, no one will destroy it, it will perish by itself.”

In a passionate plea, he emphasized that each family is an integral unit of society, and the decrease in population poses a threat to the societal fabric. “We need more than two, that is three,” Bhagwat said, pointing to the scientific principle behind population growth. His words echoed the importance of balanced growth, stressing that population decline could lead to irreversible consequences for future generations.

During his speech, Bhagwat also highlighted the need for a well-thought-out population policy in India, emphasizing that it should apply equally to all communities. “Population imbalance can affect geographical boundaries, and we must not ignore this factor,” he added. The RSS chief suggested that India’s population should be utilized as a resource, but cautioned that without careful planning, the country could face a crisis in sustaining its future.

Further, Bhagwat addressed the need for gender equality in India, advocating for women’s equal rights in decision-making roles across all sectors. He firmly rejected the idea of restricting women to domestic spaces, urging the nation to recognize and harness the strength of women in all areas of life.

With his words resonating deeply, Bhagwat made it clear that the country must address both its population challenges and gender disparities to ensure a thriving, balanced society in the coming years.

